NY Rangers Could Change Role for at Least One Defenseman
The New York Rangers had plenty of work to do with their roster this offseason, with one of their main focuses being on defensive depth.
Specifically, the Rangers were seeking upgrades to their left-handed defensemen depth. There wasn’t much to count on behind Vladislav Gavrikov, who signed a seven-year deal worth $7 million annually as a free agent last year.
That is no longer the case. The organizational pipeline is now loaded with left-handed options after New York used five draft picks on lefties and added veteran Marcus Pettersson in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks.
The player everyone will be keeping the closest eye on is Albert Smits, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. He was regarded as the most NHL-ready of the defenders in this year’s class, but the Rangers aren’t going to rush him along. Whenever he is ready, he is going to assume one of the left-handed roles on the NHL team.
Rangers have restocked left-handed defensemen depth chart
That means other players could start experimenting on the right side of the defense to get more ice time. The left side was the more glaring need, but there is certainly a chance that a role change will be coming for someone who ends up on the Hartford Wolf Pack roster.
Matthew Robertson, who is penciled in as the No. 3 left-handed defenseman on the depth chart right now, could see some action on the right side once Smits is deemed ready for an NHL role. He would take over as the No. 7 overall defenseman, a role that Urho Vaakanainen is expected to hold at the start of the season.
Vincent Iorio and Scott Morrow are waiting in the wings as right-handed depth behind Braden Schneider, whose future remains up in the air after filing for arbitration just ahead of the July 7 deadline.
Should he be traded, Iorio or Morrow would likely get the first crack at those minutes. But, should they falter, the Rangers would likely test out some of their left-handed shooting defenseman on the right side who are blocked from consistent minutes.
Young Rangers could switch to right-side of defense
With nine left-handed defensemen being added to the organization this offseason, at least one of the players who end up on the Hartford roster is going to have to flip to the other side.
It will certainly be interesting to see how the front office and coaching staff handle this newfound logjam. Left-handed defensemen operating on their off-hand side is a great way to experiment, seeing who can handle the job in the AHL.
That would increase their value and push them closer to a spot on the NHL roster. Proving versatile enough to play on either side of the ice would give head coach Mike Sullivan the ability to mix and match his combinations as well.