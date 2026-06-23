NY Rangers Could Entertain Trading Back in NHL Draft
As the New York Rangers get set for the NHL Draft, there is going to be no shortage of things for them to try to accomplish.
Coming off a terrible season, the Rangers are set to be on the clock with the fifth overall pick on Friday night. New York had the third-worst record in the league, but had some bad luck in the NHL Lottery.
The Rangers saw two teams hop them in the lottery and landed with the fifth overall pick. While they certainly would have liked to be higher, there are going to be some talented prospects for them to consider. However, while using the pick will likely be the first choice, they will have some other possibilities as well.
New York is a team that is seeking to make a splash, and without a plethora of assets, using this pick to bring someone in could be needed. Furthermore, the team could also seek to move up in the NHL to secure one of the top three forwards that they likely would prioritize. However, there is a third option, and it is one that hasn’t been talked about much.
Scott Wheeler of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the NY Rangers potentially being a team that would consider moving back from the fifth overall pick.
Trading Down Could Be Beneficial
Depending on how the draft shakes out, the Rangers trading down is certainly an interesting thought. If one of the top three forwards is there when New York is on the clock, they will undoubtedly take one of them. However, if they aren’t and the team isn’t interested in either Viggo Bjorck or one of the defensemen, they could move back and gain some more assets.
The Rangers doing this based on the state of the franchise could make a lot of sense. Getting additional draft assets is never a bad thing, especially if they aren’t thrilled with the options or think they still get a guy that they would like with a trade down.
New York is a team that is in a strange spot with a desire to be a contender, but having a roster that likely needs to be rebuilt a bit. Overall, the team is going to have a lot of options with the fifth pick, and what they decide to do is going to be impactful for years to come.