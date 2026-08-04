NY Rangers' Defenseman Correctly Still Seen as a Top Trade Target
The New York Rangers have been one of the busiest teams in the league this summer, but not every player that they were expected to move has been dealt yet.
Coming into the offseason, the Rangers had a desire to improve and hopefully get this team headed in the right direction. New York has missed the playoffs for the last two years, and with a last-place finish during the 2025-26 campaign, it felt like rock bottom for the team.
Chris Drury certainly had his work cut out for him to try and improve the team, and by all accounts he has been able to do so. The Rangers have figured out a nice balance of getting younger while getting better, which will be key for their success long-term.
However, while there has been no shortage of moves made by the team so far this year, one that hasn’t happened yet is a bit of a surprise.
Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Braden Schneider being one of the top trade targets still available.
Rangers Being Patient With Schneider
Coming into the summer, the young defenseman of New York appeared to be one of the most likely players to be traded. The Rangers were listening to him before the trade deadline, but ultimately held on to him like Vincent Trocheck.
Perhaps due to his contract situation being a bit murky, Schneider is still on the Rangers. The two sides were able to reach an agreement on a one-year, $5.5 million deal.
Based on his production last year, that price tag might be a little high, and it will be interesting to see what his future will be with New York. The Rangers have made it known that they would like to improve their top nine, and trading a player like Schneider could do that.
There are certainly some mixed feelings about what type of player he is going to be able to be in the league. When asked to do more last year, he really struggled, especially after an injury to Adam Fox.
However, with the Rangers recently giving up on defenseman K’Andre Miller early on in his career and the success that he was able to have with the Carolina Hurricanes, there is a worry that something similar could happen with Schneider.
Overall, with a good amount of depth on their blueline following a focus to improve that area this summer, moving a player like Schneider still does make a ton of sense for New York.