NY Rangers' Defenseman Will Be Nice Upgrade for Unit Offensively
The New York Rangers have had a busy offseason, and this is a team that should be better heading into next year.
As the Rangers started to prepare for the summer, there was no shortage of areas that they needed to address. With the team being in last place in the Eastern Conference, New York had a lot of work to do to get better.
Fortunately, Chris Drury and the front office seemingly had a good plan in place, and their offseason has been regarded as a successful one overall. With a nice mix of making moves to help now while adding some young talent to help long-term, it was a big step in the right direction.
Of the moves that New York made, one of the biggest was the decision to trade away Vincent Trocheck. The veteran center was seen as one of the best trade targets in the entire league this summer, and he was ultimately dealt to the Utah Mammoth.
In return, the Rangers were able to add Sean Durzi, Cole Beaudoin, and a third-round draft pick. This return was a good balance of helping the Rangers now and for the future, with Beaudoin being the key prospect coming back. However, Durzi is a talented defenseman who could help the team in a significant way this coming year.
Durzi Could Take Another Step
With a desire to improve on the blueline, getting Durzi will certainly help the Rangers in that area. The 27-year-old has been hampered by injuries a bit the last couple of years, but projects to be the starter for the second-pair on the right side for New York.
Last season, he totaled 27 points with five goals and 22 assists in 60 games played for the Mammoth. If healthy and able to play a full season, he could have recorded around 35 points based on that pace.
That would have been some strong production for a second-line defenseman, and there is a lot to like about what he can bring to the table. Prior to missing some time the last couple of years, he totaled 41 points back in the 2023-24 campaign.
If he is able to stay healthy, there is reason to believe he can be a nice weapon for the Rangers offensively from the blueline. With the ability to move the puck, he should fit in well in Mike Sullivan’s system and be a key piece for the team next year.