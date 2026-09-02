Biggest Winners and Losers From NY Rangers Signing Eeli Tolvanen
The New York Rangers are starting training camp in a few weeks, and their roster now appears complete after signing Eeli Tolvanen to a one-year, $1.5 million deal.
On the lookout for some more help up front ahead of training camp, the team adds the 27-year-old winger to the mix to help add some scoring punch to the middle six of their lineup with Tolvanen, who is also a capable two-way player.
With his addition, the depth chart will change again, and the perception of the team as a whole is transforming. Let’s take a look at who the biggest winners and losers are from the Tolvanen signing.
Biggest Winner: Chris Drury
This is another checkmark in the win column for the embattled team president and general manager. Chris Drury had some missteps along the way this summer, but adding a player of this caliber so close to training camp in free agency is a coup, especially taking into consideration what his free agency projections were coming into the summer.
Many outlets pegged Tolvanen to land a multi-year deal with an AAV north of $4 million. He had to settle for a one-year pact worth $1.5 million, which is excellent value for the Rangers.
Should New York not be in the playoff mix, he is another player who can be flipped for assets ahead of the NHL trade deadline on an expiring contract.
Biggest Loser: Matt Rempe
The 2025-26 campaign was a lost one for the Rangers’ physical enforcer after he broke his thumb in a fight with Ryan Reaves. Matt Rempe has progressed well this summer in his recovery, but a spot in the lineup will be hard to secure.
Tolvanen is penciled in right now as the No. 3 right winger. That has pushed Taylor Raddysh down the pecking order to the fourth line, creating even more of a logjam for Rempe to sift through en route to a spot in the lineup.
New York showed its hand by not trading him away like some of the other bottom-six forwards that were on the roster, but his hold on a spot is tenuous, at best.
Biggest Winner: Noah Laba
There is some pressure on Noah Laba to take another step in his development this season. He is locked in as the No. 3 center on the team and will be key in helping overcome the loss of Vincent Trocheck.
An increase in production becomes more likely with another established player in Tolvanen joining his line as the winger opposite Will Cuylle. That is a very solid trio, which will likely feature Oliver Bjorkstrand at times depending on the game situation.
Things look a lot better for Laba in terms of linemates right now than at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.
Biggest Loser: Rangers Youth
Any fans who were hoping to see some of the team’s top prospects break camp with the NHL team can likely kiss those dreams goodbye. Unless someone such as Liam Greentree truly blows away evaluators in training camp, he won’t make the squad right out of the gate.
The same likely goes for at least one of Jarslav Chmelar, Adam Sykora and Tye Kartye. Unless the Raddysh trade rumors come to fruition and he is moved, there looks to be room for only one of those three on the opening night roster, especially if Rempe is retained.