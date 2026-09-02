New York Rangers On SI

Biggest Winners and Losers From NY Rangers Signing Eeli Tolvanen

The New York Rangers have created some competition with the addition of Eeli Tolvanen.

Kenneth Teape

Jan 17, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) takes a shot on goal during first period against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) takes a shot on goal during first period against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
In this story:

The New York Rangers are starting training camp in a few weeks, and their roster now appears complete after signing Eeli Tolvanen to a one-year, $1.5 million deal.

On the lookout for some more help up front ahead of training camp, the team adds the 27-year-old winger to the mix to help add some scoring punch to the middle six of their lineup with Tolvanen, who is also a capable two-way player.

With his addition, the depth chart will change again, and the perception of the team as a whole is transforming. Let’s take a look at who the biggest winners and losers are from the Tolvanen signing.

Biggest Winner: Chris Drury

New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury speaks during a press conference.
May 8, 2025; Tarrytown, NY, USA; New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury speaks during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Peter Carr/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is another checkmark in the win column for the embattled team president and general manager. Chris Drury had some missteps along the way this summer, but adding a player of this caliber so close to training camp in free agency is a coup, especially taking into consideration what his free agency projections were coming into the summer.

Many outlets pegged Tolvanen to land a multi-year deal with an AAV north of $4 million. He had to settle for a one-year pact worth $1.5 million, which is excellent value for the Rangers.

Should New York not be in the playoff mix, he is another player who can be flipped for assets ahead of the NHL trade deadline on an expiring contract.

Biggest Loser: Matt Rempe

New York Rangers center Matt Rempe (73) skates against the Utah Mammoth.
Jan 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Matt Rempe (73) skates against the Utah Mammoth during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2025-26 campaign was a lost one for the Rangers’ physical enforcer after he broke his thumb in a fight with Ryan Reaves. Matt Rempe has progressed well this summer in his recovery, but a spot in the lineup will be hard to secure.

Tolvanen is penciled in right now as the No. 3 right winger. That has pushed Taylor Raddysh down the pecking order to the fourth line, creating even more of a logjam for Rempe to sift through en route to a spot in the lineup.

New York showed its hand by not trading him away like some of the other bottom-six forwards that were on the roster, but his hold on a spot is tenuous, at best.

Biggest Winner: Noah Laba

New York Rangers center Noah Laba (42) skates against the Washington Capitals.
Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Noah Laba (42) skates against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is some pressure on Noah Laba to take another step in his development this season. He is locked in as the No. 3 center on the team and will be key in helping overcome the loss of Vincent Trocheck.

An increase in production becomes more likely with another established player in Tolvanen joining his line as the winger opposite Will Cuylle. That is a very solid trio, which will likely feature Oliver Bjorkstrand at times depending on the game situation.

Things look a lot better for Laba in terms of linemates right now than at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Biggest Loser: Rangers Youth

New York Rangers right wing Jaroslav Chmelar (49) at Madison Square Garden.
Apr 2, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Jaroslav Chmelar (49) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Any fans who were hoping to see some of the team’s top prospects break camp with the NHL team can likely kiss those dreams goodbye. Unless someone such as Liam Greentree truly blows away evaluators in training camp, he won’t make the squad right out of the gate.

The same likely goes for at least one of Jarslav Chmelar, Adam Sykora and Tye Kartye. Unless the Raddysh trade rumors come to fruition and he is moved, there looks to be room for only one of those three on the opening night roster, especially if Rempe is retained.

Published |Modified
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News