New York Rangers On SI

NY Rangers' FA Target Patrick Kane Ends Up Being Way Out of Their Price Range

While Patrick Kane would have helped the New York Rangers, the price tag was way too high.

Nick Ziegler

Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates against the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates against the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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It has been a very busy offseason for the New York Rangers, but there is still some belief that they might not be done trying to improve just yet. However, one target that did make sense for the team has officially come off the open market. 

The Rangers have been a very busy team this offseason, and the team is looking much better on paper compared to last year. Coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, there was certainly a desire for the group to improve, and they were able to do so. 

Chris Drury was active both in the trade market and free agency, trying to add talent, and he was able to accomplish that. Now, while the team is looking very different and will start preparing for next year, there is still a potential opening in the top nine that could be improved. 

However, with options in free agency being limited following a flurry of signings to start the summer, another potential option that made sense for New York has signed elsewhere. 

Recently, Patrick Kane reunited with the Chicago Blackhawks on a two-year deal, worth $8 million AAV. 

Out of Rangers’ Price Range

While it was apparent a couple of weeks ago that it seemed to be down to either the Blackhawks or the Buffalo Sabres, the number that Kane signed for is a shocker. 

The 37-year-old is still a very good player and was coming off a good year with the Detroit Red Wings. He ended up totaling 57 points in 67 games and continued to be a good player on the man-advantage. 

However, there are limitations to his game on the defensive end of the ice, and at his age, while this is a great contract for him to return to Chicago, it’s a bold one by the Blackhawks. 

For New York, this number would have been simply too high for them to justify bringing him back, and after signing Schneider, they didn’t have the ability to do so anyway. 

While he would have been a nice fit to help improve the offense, the two years on the contract would have also been a potential sticking point. Overall, while he would have been a nice addition, the contract fit clearly wasn’t there for the Rangers. 

Now, with still a potential opening in the top nine, it will be interesting to see if they look to sign someone or perhaps finally end up trading Schneider for help. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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