NY Rangers' FA Target Patrick Kane Ends Up Being Way Out of Their Price Range
It has been a very busy offseason for the New York Rangers, but there is still some belief that they might not be done trying to improve just yet. However, one target that did make sense for the team has officially come off the open market.
The Rangers have been a very busy team this offseason, and the team is looking much better on paper compared to last year. Coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, there was certainly a desire for the group to improve, and they were able to do so.
Chris Drury was active both in the trade market and free agency, trying to add talent, and he was able to accomplish that. Now, while the team is looking very different and will start preparing for next year, there is still a potential opening in the top nine that could be improved.
However, with options in free agency being limited following a flurry of signings to start the summer, another potential option that made sense for New York has signed elsewhere.
Recently, Patrick Kane reunited with the Chicago Blackhawks on a two-year deal, worth $8 million AAV.
Out of Rangers’ Price Range
While it was apparent a couple of weeks ago that it seemed to be down to either the Blackhawks or the Buffalo Sabres, the number that Kane signed for is a shocker.
The 37-year-old is still a very good player and was coming off a good year with the Detroit Red Wings. He ended up totaling 57 points in 67 games and continued to be a good player on the man-advantage.
However, there are limitations to his game on the defensive end of the ice, and at his age, while this is a great contract for him to return to Chicago, it’s a bold one by the Blackhawks.
For New York, this number would have been simply too high for them to justify bringing him back, and after signing Schneider, they didn’t have the ability to do so anyway.
While he would have been a nice fit to help improve the offense, the two years on the contract would have also been a potential sticking point. Overall, while he would have been a nice addition, the contract fit clearly wasn’t there for the Rangers.
Now, with still a potential opening in the top nine, it will be interesting to see if they look to sign someone or perhaps finally end up trading Schneider for help.