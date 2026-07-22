NY Rangers Urged To Inquire About Trading for Ducks Forward
The New York Rangers were incredibly active this offseason, adding nine players via the 2026 NHL Draft and 11 total to the organizational pipeline via trade and free agency.
There is no doubt the ceiling of the team has increased, with the talent level improving on the NHL roster. However, the Rangers are still on the lookout for some help up front, whether it be another established center or a right winger.
After trading Vincent Trocheck to the Utah Mammoth, a massive void was created in the middle. New York is hopeful Cole Beaudoin, one of the players acquired from the Mammoth, can develop into that No. 3 center, but for now, it is a clear need on the projected opening night roster.
With options dwindling in free agency, the Rangers could turn to the trade market to get a deal done. One player who could fit the bill is Troy Terry of the Anaheim Ducks, who is listed as a center/right winger on Hockey Reference.
Troy Terry would be great fit for Rangers
Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) suggested New York inquire about the forward’s ability this offseason, especially with the Ducks in such dire straits with their salary cap after matching the offer sheet for Leo Carlsson.
“They should also inquire about Troy Terry, who comes with a higher cap hit of $7 million but could fit if New York sent Schneider back to the defense-needy Ducks,” Mercogliano wrote.
Defenseman Braden Schneider avoided arbitration with the Rangers, agreeing to a settlement that ended up being a one-year deal worth $5.5 million. His long-term future with the franchise remains up in the air, and trading him is still a possibility.
Using his salary in a trade would enable New York to bring in someone on a contract worth upward of about $7 million when accounting for how much salary cap space is available. Terry fits perfectly into that space and would address the biggest need remaining on the roster.
The Rangers would love to add a middle-six option with some upside that can push free agent Oliver Bjorkstrand and Taylor Raddysh, the projected Nos. 2 and 3 right wingers, into bottom-six roles in certain situations.
Rangers and Ducks match up very well as trade partners
They could also end up sharing the ice with Terry, who has played the center position as well throughout his career. That versatility would fit incredibly well in the New York lineup, addressing the two biggest concerns head coach Mike Sullivan currently has when setting his lines.
Anaheim is a team that Chris Drury should be looking to get a deal done with before the season gets started. They have to clear cap space, one way or another, presenting an opportunity for the Rangers to take advantage of.
New York was aggressive in pursuing Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights, who knew they couldn’t afford to pay him. Instead of running the risk of him signing an offer sheet, putting them in a similar position to the Ducks, they traded him to the Rangers for three draft picks.
In a deal with Anaheim, New York could not only address a lineup need but also extract some draft picks from them as well.