NY Rangers Fans Beaming With Pride Over Alberts Smits Signing
After drafting him at No. 5 overall in the 2026 NHL Draft, the New York Rangers and General Manager/President Chris Drury have already agreed to terms with defenseman Alberts Smits on a three-year, entry-level contract.
The Blueliner signed on the dotted line, though financial details have yet to be disclosed. With his selection in the aforementioned draft, Smits became the highest drafted Latvian player in League history. He stands at 6'3" and entered into this year's draft as the second-ranked international skater and is coming off tallying two assists in for games while representing Latvia at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.
As a result of his signing, Smits — at only 18 — is expected to compete for a spot on the Rangers blueline throughout the upcoming training camp.
Per the New York Post, Smits went into the draft already being considered one of the more NHL-ready blueliners compared to other prospects.
Rangers Fans React Positively to Alberts Smits Inking ELC
Fans across social media — both Rangers and League fans alike — have reacted in an encouraging fashion upon Smits have already signed his deal so quickly following the draft.
"Nice. Lots of competition for that blueline this year," said one commenter on social media.
"Dude looks dangerous," one fan of the Montreal Canadiens wrote online.
"Love this move. Highest-drafted Latvian in NHL history, and he earned it the hard way... 20 minutes a night against grown men in Finland at 18. This isn’t a project pick; it’s a plug-and-play bet," another person commented.
Aside from his recent play in the Winter Olympics, Smits also played for Finland Liiga, the top professional ice hockey league in Finland. He's coming off an impressive 13 points (six goals and seven assists) in 38 games.
Others are focused on what this deal could mean in terms of when Smits would take his coveted rookie lap.
"I cannot wait to watch this kid play," one NHL fan said.
Based on Smits already strong hockey IQ and aggressive approach on the ice, it's very much possible Smits could see his debut sooner rather than later.
"Every NHL journey starts with an opportunity. Now it’s time to make the most of it," one last fan said.
The Rangers currently have Sean Durzi, Drew Fortescue, Adam Fox, Vladislav Gabrikov, Vincent Iorio, Marcus Pettersson, Matthew Robertson, Braden Schneider and Urho Vaakanainen listed on their current roster of defensemen. Fortescue — who was born in 2005 — is currently the youngest of that list.