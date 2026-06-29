NY Rangers Fans Can Expect To Hear Chris Drury Speak on This Date
By all accounts, the New York Rangers were one of the most successful teams during the 2026 NHL Draft.
They did a great job of adding much-needed talent to their organizational pipeline, starting with Albert Smits as the No. 5 pick. A towering left-handed defenseman, he was considered the most NHL-ready of the top-ranked players at his position and should be able to help the team right away.
Worthwhile swings were taken in the middle rounds of the draft as well. The Rangers deviated a bit from their strategy in the past, leaning more toward taking chances on players with elite skills over size.
While director of player personnel and director of amateur scouting John Lilley has spoken a lot about New York’s draft, one person who has not yet been heard from is team president and general manager Chris Drury.
When will Chris Drury speak to media?
He declined interview requests on June 26, Day 1 of the 2026 NHL Draft, and on June 27, Day 2. However, Rangers fans can expect to hear from him soon, according to Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required).
In a piece detailing the biggest takeaways for the franchise from Day 2 of the 2026 NHL Draft, Mercogliano shared in other notes an update on when Drury is expected to speak to the media after the requests were denied.
“Team president and general manager Chris Drury declined interview requests on both Friday and Saturday. He’s expected to speak on July 1, according to a team spokesperson,” Mercogliano wrote.
Such an appearance is something Rangers fans have met with a lot of vitriol in years past. This time around, the feeling around Drury should be a lot more positive after the work that he and the rest of the front office and scouting department did for the draft.
New York came away with two cornerstone players: Smits and Pavel Dorofeyev. The high-scoring wing was acquired in a trade from the Vegas Golden Knights, with the Rangers sending three draft picks, Nos. 26 and 92 in the 2026 NHL Draft and a top-10 protected first-round pick in 2028, to complete the deal.
Almost immediately, the Rangers then signed him to a long-term extension worth $11 million annually. New York entered the offseason with two massive needs of a top-six forward and a left-handed defenseman to round out their top four; both were addressed almost instantly.
There will almost certainly be questions about why Vincent Trocheck and Braden Schneider have yet to be traded, and it will be interesting to hear what Drury has to say on those fronts. But this media appearance should be a positive one for the most part after how successful the 2026 NHL Draft turned out to be.