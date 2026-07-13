NY Rangers Fans React to Braden Schneider's Deal to Avoid Arbitration
Per reports, the New York Rangers and defenseman Braden Schneider have reached a settlement in order to avoid a salary arbitration hearing.
The Rangers are signing Schneider to a one-year deal with a $5.5 million average annual value per beat reporter Mollie Walker and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. This latest development comes after Schneider stayed put with the Rangers as a restricted free agent who filed for arbitration after the start of League free agency.
He was one of 15 players throughout the NHL who filed for arbitration — with hearings scheduled to take place somewhere in between July 20 to Aug. 1. The New York Times reported that this particular signing came a little over two weeks before Schneider's particular arbitration hearing, which was slated for July 29.
As previously reported, AFP Analytics projected he would get just over $4 million if he inked a one-year contract, after the blueliner previously had a $2.2 million cap hit the past two seasons.
Schneider's new deal comes after he tallied 18 points in the 2025-26 campaign, posting two goals and 16 assists.
Schneider was originally drafted in the first round at No. 19 overall in the 2020 NHL Draft. The 24-year-old right-handed defenseman has 87 points across 368 games played in his career so far. But how did Rangers fans react to this latest inking from General Manager and President Chris Drury?
Rangers Fans Sound Off Online Regarding Braden Schneider Deal
Last season, Schneider had the lowest points-per-60 minutes rate of his career (0.64) and was at the bottom of the Rangers' roster in terms of a -9.0 Net Rating.
Though, Schneider did quickly show his process throughout the 2024-25 season — tallying six goals and 15 assists for 21 points to establish career highs in all three categories.
One Rangers fan said on X that this deal could have positive ramifications on Schneider's confidence and resulting on-ice performance.
"Schneids breakout year incoming," they said.
Though, most point that a price this high for Schneider is simply to high.
"I've just never seen the same thing out of Braden Schneider some have seen I guess. I mean no disrespect, but he played all 4 years of junior here and from then to now I've never understood why he was discussed as a first-round talent to start with," one said.
"Are we sure this isn't $4.5M? This feels a touch steep for a 1 year contract. Team is likely trying to avoid LT harm to the relationship if they went to arbitration," said the AFP Analystics account on X.
Regardless of fans opinions, the Rangers officially announced that they had agreed to terms with Schneider on the one-year contract during the afternoon of July 13. He'll be looking to build off being one of just four Rangers who played in all 82 games during the 2025-26 campaign, in addition to being one of a mere three players in the League who posted 160+ hits and 140+ blocked shots in the same year.