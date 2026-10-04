NY Rangers Finding Early Success in Key Statistics

The New York Rangers didn’t find much success against the Boston Bruins in their season opener, losing 3-0 on the road.

However, in their first of 11 back-to-back sets of the season, they found a lot of success. The Rangers got the proverbial monkey off their back in the home opener, continuing their dominance over the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 5-1 victory.

After struggling so much at Madison Square Garden last season, it was great to see the team get off to a strong start on home ice. There wasn’t much time for them to celebrate, as New York hit the road to face the Detroit Red Wings.

Their success continued, picking up a 2-0 victory behind a great season debut by goalie Dylan Garand, who picked up his first career shutout. Along with the excellent performance in goal, the Rangers have produced incredibly well in one key area: special teams.

Rangers excelling on special teams thus far

Oct 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his power play goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with teammates during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York struggled to consistently create offense last season, but one area they excelled was on the power play. Their 24.65% on power plays was fifth-best in the NHL, a number that is all the more impressive when taking into account that Artemi Panarin was traded and some of the cold spells they endured.

In their two victories, the Rangers have kept that success up. After going 0-for-1 with the man advantage in the opener against Boston, New York has gotten on the board in consecutive games on the power play.

Against the Lightning, New York went 1-for-2, with center Mika Zibanejad finding the back of the net off assists from defenseman Adam Fox and winger Pavel Dorofeyev. In the game against the Red Wings, the Rangers went 1-for-4. Defenseman Sean Durzi scored for the first time with his new team, with an assist from Will Cuylle and Gabe Perreault.

DURZ’S FIRST AS A RANGER AND IT WAS A BEAUTY 🎯 pic.twitter.com/fNd84JCfR4 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 2, 2026

While scoring goals on the power play is important to a team’s success, limiting the opponent is equally important. New York has found even more success in that regard, killing all 10 penalties they have faced.

A lot of credit needs to go to the goaltenders who step up in difficult situations, but the defensive scheme has been executed perfectly, too. Last season, the Rangers were 15th in the NHL, killing 79.92% of penalties; improving in that regard will certainly add a few more wins to the ledger.

The special teams units will be something worth keeping an eye on moving forward. If New York can improve their even-strength efficiency and keep up their dominance on the power play, that is a recipe for success.