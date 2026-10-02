NY Rangers Veteran Duo Moving up Franchise Record Books

The New York Rangers knew that they could not afford to get off to the kind of start at Madison Square Garden during the 2026-27 campaign as they did last season.

It took them until their fourth home game to record a goal, getting shut out in three straight games at MSG to begin the year. They lost their first seven games in their home arena, recording their first victory on Nov. 10 against the Nashville Predators.

Getting off to a better start on home ice was imperative to the Rangers turning things around in 2026-27, and that is exactly what they did. Playing against a Tampa Bay Lightning team they have dominated recently, they continued that level of play in their home opener.

New York won 5-1, with their scoring capped off by a goal from Igor Shesterkin, becoming the first goalie in Rangers history to record one. He is the 18th goalie in NHL history to score, putting another feather in his cap.

Adam Fox, Mika Zibanejad moving up Rangers all-time lists

Feb 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with defenseman Adam Fox (23) after scoring a goal in the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Eight different players recorded points in the game, with winger Pavel Dorofeyev getting on the score sheet for the first time with his new team, scoring a goal and handing out an assist. The other two players to record multi-point games were defenseman Adam Fox and center Mika Zibanejad, who are making their way up the franchise points lists.

Fox handed out two assists on goals scored by Zibanejad and Gabe Perreault. That gives him 76 multi-assist games in his career, which ties him for second in franchise history for a defenseman with Ron Greschner, while surpassing James Patrick, per NHL.com.

76 multi-assist games is the same amount that Zibanejad has, which means Fox is now tied for eighth most such games among all skaters in franchise history. That gives the star defenseman 10 points in his last 11 games against the Lightning.

It was the veteran center who got the scoring started for New York, netting the first goal of the game for the 60th time in his tenure with the franchise. That puts him past Chris Krieder for the second most in Rangers history.

FOXY WITH THE SHOT AND GABE DEFLECTS IT HOME 🤝 pic.twitter.com/VouUcLMjbz — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 2, 2026

The only player who is ahead of him on that list is Rod Gilbert, who scored first in a game 72 times during his time with New York.

Zibanejad’s goal was of the power-play variety, giving him 137 in his career. Since the 2017-18 season, which was his second campaign with the Rangers, Zibanejad has totaled 121 power-play goals, which is the third most in the NHL during that span.

The veteran center has now recorded at least one point in six straight contests against Tampa Bay. Over his 15 games against them, he has 22 points, scoring 12 goals with 10 assists.

When Fox and Zibanejad are making this kind of impact on offense, New York is tough to beat.