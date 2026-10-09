NY Rangers' First Line Has Produced Well in Key Metrics

The New York Rangers are off to a great start to the season with a 4-1 record and riding a four-game winning streak. A major reason for the success has been the play of one of their lines.

Despite some uncertainty about what this team was going to look like coming into the year, the Rangers are proving early on that they are much better than last season, and the first five games of the year have showcased that.

New York is a team that has seen new faces already make an impact and that has had a nice impact for the franchise. Up front, the Rangers are a better team offensively with some of the new forwards already helping out in the scoring department.

Furthermore, the defense is much better on the blueline with the group being revamped. Also, Igor Shesterkin has been playing excellently to begin the campaign.

While there are a lot of things to like about the Rangers, one of the most impressive things for the team has been the play of their first line. This is a group that is going to be key for them to reach their potential, and it has been great so far.

First Line Producing Well 5v5

Oct 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) celebrates after scoring a third goal for a hat trick in the third period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the year, there was some discussion about whether or not the team should put Pavel Dorofeyev right on the first line. However, the Rangers had a trio that was pretty successful after the Olympic break.

Mika Zibanejad would be joined on the first line by Alexis Lafreniere and rookie Gabe Perreault. These three would go on to play extremely well together, and Mike Sullivan sticking with the group to start the year with a short camp and preseason made a lot of sense.

So far, Sullivan has been rewarded by that decision, and the group has played well 5-on-5. The first line has an xGF% of 53.6%, and their actual GF% is a perfect 100% with three goals for and zero allowed.

In terms of high-danger chances, they are also doing well in that area at 56.32%. This group has generated the most high-danger chances for the team at even strength.

Overall, the first line has been really strong, and in terms of overall points, they have combined for 14 so far this year. As the season continues on, this group playing well will remain key for the Rangers. Furthermore, there is reason to believe that they will keep getting better, with Perreault and Lafreniere seemingly getting better.