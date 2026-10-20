NY Rangers' Free Agent Signing Has Been Excellent Decision So Far

The New York Rangers were able to pick up their seventh win of the season on Monday night. It was an impressive all-around performance by New York, and they were able to remain perfect at home.

Coming off of two losses on the road in a row and the team scoring just one goal in those two games combined, the Rangers needed a good game back at home.

Right from the start, they were able to achieve this with a quick goal from Sean Durzi to break the ice. However, it was the second period in which the team really took over.

Now, with a 7-3-1 record, the Rangers have to be pleased with how they have looked to start the season. New York’s struggles last year were well documented, but this is clearly a different unit.

Offseason moves are paying off for the Rangers, and that is encouraging to see. One of the players that has been a good addition is Oliver Bjorkstrand. The Rangers viewed him as a player that would be capable of playing well on both ends of the ice and also be able to put the puck in the net. So far, that has been the case.

In the win on Monday, Bjorkstrand was able to have his best game of the season, scoring two goals.

Bjorkstrand Proving to be Solid Signing

Oct 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates his goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Rangers signed Bjorkstrand to a one-year, $4.5 million deal, it was quickly viewed as a good signing by many. The 31-year-old has been a very solid player over the course of his career, and the Rangers might have been able to buy low on him.

With the Tampa Bay Lightning last year, he had a bit of a down year by his standards. Bjorkstrand totaled just 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points overall. It was the fewest points that he scored in a season since he was starting to work his way into the league as a young player.

Following the big game against the Ducks, he is now up to four goals already this season and five points overall. While he did start the season on the second line, Mike Sullivan has recently moved him to the fourth. However, he has been able to perform well on that line as well.

While it’s still early, Bjorkstrand has made a really positive impact on the team so far. His ability to score on the fourth line has created some excellent depth along all four lines.