New York Rangers On SI

NY Rangers Free Agent Signing Poised for Bounce-Back Season

Which signing by the New York Rangers could have a bounce-back year?

Nick Ziegler

NY Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury speaks during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025.
NY Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury speaks during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025. / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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It has been a very busy summer for the New York Rangers, and the team is working toward being much better for next season. 

Coming into the offseason, the Rangers were a team hungry to improve. With perhaps the seat for Chris Drury getting a bit hot, he certainly wanted to make some splashes this summer. 

So far, he has accomplished that, and the team is looking much better. Of the moves that he made, the acquisition of Pavel Dorofeyev is certainly the most notable. 

The 25-year-old is going to bring a major scoring punch for New York, which was a major need. Putting the puck in the net was an issue for the Rangers at times last year, and the hope will be that Dorofeyev can fix that issue. 

However, more help will be needed if New York is going to reach the playoffs after being in last place, and the addition of Dorofeyev wasn’t the only one that could be a strong one. 

In free agency, the Rangers also agreed to a very solid one-year deal with Oliver Bjorkstrand. The veteran forward might have had a down season, but there is reason to believe that he could bounce back.  

Bjorkstrand Could Be Underrated Signing 

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand
Apr 26, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) looks on during warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens in game four of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While New York had no shortage of moves this summer, one that might fly under the radar a bit is the one-year deal they gave to Oliver Bjorkstrand. The veteran forward will be a top nine player for the Rangers and could play a significant role. 

With the right wing spot still being a bit of an issue for the team and one that they might still seek to improve, Bjorkstrand could end up being on the second line on that side with J.T. Miller up the middle

The 31-year-old has been with the Tampa Bay Lightning for about the last season and a half after being traded by the Seattle Kraken during the 2024-25 campaign. 

In his first and only full season with Tampa Bay last year, he totaled 32 points with 12 goals and 20 assists. The dip in scoring was undoubtedly a bit disappointing for the Lightning, but he has scored at least 20 goals for the four previous seasons

If he ends up being in the top six for the Rangers, they will certainly be hoping that he can be a 20-goal scorer once again. At 31 years old, he still has some prime years left in him, and he could end up being an underrated addition for the team.  

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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