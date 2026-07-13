NY Rangers Free Agent Signing Poised for Bounce-Back Season
It has been a very busy summer for the New York Rangers, and the team is working toward being much better for next season.
Coming into the offseason, the Rangers were a team hungry to improve. With perhaps the seat for Chris Drury getting a bit hot, he certainly wanted to make some splashes this summer.
So far, he has accomplished that, and the team is looking much better. Of the moves that he made, the acquisition of Pavel Dorofeyev is certainly the most notable.
The 25-year-old is going to bring a major scoring punch for New York, which was a major need. Putting the puck in the net was an issue for the Rangers at times last year, and the hope will be that Dorofeyev can fix that issue.
However, more help will be needed if New York is going to reach the playoffs after being in last place, and the addition of Dorofeyev wasn’t the only one that could be a strong one.
In free agency, the Rangers also agreed to a very solid one-year deal with Oliver Bjorkstrand. The veteran forward might have had a down season, but there is reason to believe that he could bounce back.
Bjorkstrand Could Be Underrated Signing
While New York had no shortage of moves this summer, one that might fly under the radar a bit is the one-year deal they gave to Oliver Bjorkstrand. The veteran forward will be a top nine player for the Rangers and could play a significant role.
With the right wing spot still being a bit of an issue for the team and one that they might still seek to improve, Bjorkstrand could end up being on the second line on that side with J.T. Miller up the middle.
The 31-year-old has been with the Tampa Bay Lightning for about the last season and a half after being traded by the Seattle Kraken during the 2024-25 campaign.
In his first and only full season with Tampa Bay last year, he totaled 32 points with 12 goals and 20 assists. The dip in scoring was undoubtedly a bit disappointing for the Lightning, but he has scored at least 20 goals for the four previous seasons.
If he ends up being in the top six for the Rangers, they will certainly be hoping that he can be a 20-goal scorer once again. At 31 years old, he still has some prime years left in him, and he could end up being an underrated addition for the team.