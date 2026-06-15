NY Rangers Have a Looming Big Question Entering Offseason
With the NHL season coming to a close and the Carolina Hurricanes winning the Stanley Cup, the offseason has officially begun for the New York Rangers, and it’s time to get to work.
The Rangers are going to have a lot of important decisions to make this summer in the NHL Draft, free agency, and on the trade market. New York is in an interesting spot with the team hoping to be a contender, but also just coming off a year in which they had the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
However, while things didn’t go well overall, they did play better after the Olympic break, and perhaps that momentum will carry over to this season. Now, while the team will hope that some of their young talent continues to improve, they will also be seeking some upgrades.
New York has a few needs to address, and adding to their top six should be a priority. However, with this free agency class not being the strongest, the Rangers might have to go to the trade market in order to get an impact player.
Can Rangers Make a Blockbuster Trade?
New York is a team that will be linked to a lot of teams in the offseason, and they have a history of being able to pull off blockbuster moves. While not all of those moves have always worked out, the team can get aggressive at times.
With the Rangers being in a retool and trying to get younger, the team moving assets for an impact player would be a bit surprising, but Chris Drury might want to try and get aggressive this summer. Due to the struggles of the team over the last two years, his seat has certainly gotten warm, and New York is going to have to show some signs of improvement next year.
While New York doesn’t have a ton of young assets right now, they are likely to trade Vincent Trocheck this summer, and that should help bring in some more. Perhaps, if they are able to get a good return for their center, they will then package things up and try to make a big move.
Currently, Dylan Larkin is the biggest name on the trade block. However, he has a small list of teams that he would like to go to, and the Rangers didn’t make the initial cut. Now, as the offseason starts to get going, it will be interesting to see what the plan will be for New York.