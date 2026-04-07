NY Rangers Have Been Thriving in Key Area During Last 20 Games
With just four games left to play and the finale at home coming up on Wednesday against the Buffalo Sabres, the New York Rangers are looking to finish the season strong.
While the 2025-26 season might not have gone according to plan for the Rangers, they haven’t given up on the season. Despite some recent games against playoff hopefuls, it has been New York playing spoiler.
This past weekend, the team was able to pick up wins against both the Detroit Red Wings and the Washington Capitals. Each of those teams is in the playoff hunt, and losing to one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference was a big blow for them.
For New York, they have really been firing on all cylinders of late. Following the back-to-back wins over the weekend, they have now won five of their last six games. In the recent stretch, it has been the offense that has really been leading the way. For the first time in over 40 years, they were able to have players score hat-tricks on back-to-back days, and it has been some impressive performances of late.
With the offense performing well, one area within that unit that has been thriving is the power play. Making the most of being on the man-advantage is always important for a team, and New York has certainly been accomplishing that.
Power Play on Fire
While the Rangers have certainly been playing better of late, the power play has been really strong over their last 20 games. New York has been able to score on the man advantage in 14 of those games, with 18 power plays overall. During that span, the Rangers are tied for first in the NHL in goals scored on the power play and have a ridiculous 31.6 percent success rate.
With special teams being so important, the Rangers are really succeeding in that area, and it has undoubtedly helped them win games. In terms of production on the man advantage, it has been star Mika Zibanejad leading the way for the team with 15 goals and 18 assists. However, Adam Fox has also been able to record 18 assists on the power play despite missing time this campaign.
Overall, as the team starts to think about next year, the success on the power play is undoubtedly a positive to carry into next season. As some of their young players continue to develop, there is reason to believe that the success of the unit can be sustained.