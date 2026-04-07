NY Rangers Star Has Been Performing at Elite Level During Recent Stretch
As the New York Rangers prepare for their final four games of the season, the team has to be pleased with the performance of late. While the overall year might not have been successful, this is a franchise that is finishing strong.
Over the weekend, the Rangers were able to see some fantastic performances against teams trying to make the postseason. Both the Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals came into Madison Square Garden seeking two points to help their playoff chances. However, neither were able to secure a point, and it was instead New York who looked like the playoff-caliber team.
Against the Red Wings, the team was able to secure a 4-1 win behind a great performance from Jonathan Quick in the net. Furthermore, Gabe Perreault was able to record his first hat-trick in the victory.
On Sunday, it was one of the best offensive performances of the campaign for New York. They were able to defeat the Capitals by a score of 8-1, with a majority of the skaters getting on the point sheet.
For Rangers defenseman Adam Fox, he was one of the players who was able to contribute to the offensive outburst, totaling three points with a goal and two assists. With the multi-point game, he was able to extend his points streak to seven games.
Fox Stays Hot
Undoubtedly, one of the reasons for the struggles of New York overall this year was their star defenseman missing a good chunk of time. If he plays in the final four games of the year, he will finish at 55 played this season, which would be a tie for a career low from the 2020-21 campaign.
However, when he has been healthy and on the ice, he has been able to put together some excellent production for the Rangers. In 51 games, he has totaled 50 points with eight goals and 42 assists. The per-game production is some of the best of his career, averaging nearly a point a game.
Following the three-point performance against the Capitals, Fox is now on a seven-game points streak. To little surprise, New York has a 5-2 record during that span and is playing very well. Furthermore, he has also totaled 13 points, marking one of his best stretches of the year.
Even though this campaign might be a forgettable one for the team, Fox and others are playing well down the stretch, which should be encouraging for them heading into next season.