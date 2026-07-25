NY Rangers Have Looming Problem at Key Position for the Future
The New York Rangers have had a very busy and successful offseason so far this summer. However, while the team has improved for next year, there is still work to be done.
Coming into the offseason, the Rangers were a team that was hungry to improve. This was a group coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference that seemingly hit rock bottom with a very unsure direction.
Fortunately, with a good summer of additions, things are looking better. There is reason to believe that with the upgrades that they made in multiple areas, this team could be a playoff contender.
That would be a really significant jump considering where they were last year, but the team also doesn’t want to just be a playoff contender. While the jump from being in last place to the playoffs would be a major leap, going from a playoff contender to a Stanley Cup contender is another major jump.
However, while the Rangers did improve quite a bit, they do have an organizational flaw that will need to be addressed soon.
Rangers Need to Find a Top Center For the Future
With the center position one of the most important in the league, New York is going to need to find a new first-line player in the near future. Both Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller aren’t getting any younger, and while Zibanejad is coming off a strong campaign, there is certainly a debate whether or not he is good enough to be a first-line center on a Cup contender.
Furthermore, Miller is coming off a down year, and the Rangers will be hoping for a lot more from him this coming season.
Looking ahead, this position is still a major concern for the team long-term, and they don’t currently have a good answer for the future of the position.
Noah Laba is expected to be the third-line center this coming year, but that might be his ceiling. Furthermore, Cole Beaudoin, who they acquired in the Vincent Trocheck deal, might have middle-six abilities, but making a jump in his development to a first-line player would be a stretch.
With free agency not providing them with the caliber of players they have been seeking up the middle, the team might have to really focus their attention up the middle in the 2027 NHL Draft.
Due to the possibility of the 2028 selection going to the Vegas Golden Knights as part of the Pavel Dorofeyev trade, the Rangers need to get some more young talent up the middle sooner rather than later.