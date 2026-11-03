NY Rangers Have Major Problem at Center Position Brewing

The New York Rangers are in the middle of a tough stretch and head coach Mike Sullivan is searching for some answers. Following a fourth straight loss, he is going to be testing one of his forwards out at a new spot.

On Sunday, the Rangers lost their fourth straight game and the sixth of their last seven against the Edmonton Oilers. To little surprise, Connor McDavid was a driving force in the win with a goal and an assist.

For New York, while the Oilers have been playing very well, the Rangers were a team coming off a long break, and this game presented them with a good opportunity at home to break out of their funk.

Unfortunately, the team got off to a bad start with two quick goals going past Dylan Garand. The Rangers have been a team that has not shown much of an ability to come from behind, and that makes sense with them being more of a defensive-minded group than a juggernaut offense.

While they did play better after the slow start, the damage was already done, and they ended up losing 4-1. After another loss, the Rangers have made some major changes at practice, and it showcases a problem for the franchise.

Rangers Moving Will Cuylle Highlights Major Issue for Franchise

Oct 11, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Noah Laba (42) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offseason, it was no secret that New York had a bit of an issue up the middle at center looking forward. The Rangers elected to trade center Vincent Trocheck, knowing this, with a package that included getting back former first-round pick Cole Beaudoin.

Of all of the young players, Beaudoin’s development as a center is extremely important for the franchise. Both Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller aren’t getting any younger, and Beaudoin is someone that they hope can be a middle-six center for them.

However, while he will continue to develop, the Rangers now have a major problem on their hands. Noah Laba has been moved to the fourth line, with the young center having a tough start to the season.

With no other options, it is Cuylle who is now being asked to play up the middle. This showcases a major roster problem for the team, asking their winger to move over to a position he isn’t familiar with.

Overall, while Cuylle is a talented player and won’t shy away from the challenge, the franchise needs to get some help up the middle both for the short-term and the long-term. The center spot is one of the most important on the ice, and the Rangers not having enough talent there is a problem.