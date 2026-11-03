NY Rangers Have Major Problem at Center Position Brewing
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The New York Rangers are in the middle of a tough stretch and head coach Mike Sullivan is searching for some answers. Following a fourth straight loss, he is going to be testing one of his forwards out at a new spot.
On Sunday, the Rangers lost their fourth straight game and the sixth of their last seven against the Edmonton Oilers. To little surprise, Connor McDavid was a driving force in the win with a goal and an assist.
For New York, while the Oilers have been playing very well, the Rangers were a team coming off a long break, and this game presented them with a good opportunity at home to break out of their funk.
Unfortunately, the team got off to a bad start with two quick goals going past Dylan Garand. The Rangers have been a team that has not shown much of an ability to come from behind, and that makes sense with them being more of a defensive-minded group than a juggernaut offense.
While they did play better after the slow start, the damage was already done, and they ended up losing 4-1. After another loss, the Rangers have made some major changes at practice, and it showcases a problem for the franchise.
Rangers Moving Will Cuylle Highlights Major Issue for Franchise
This offseason, it was no secret that New York had a bit of an issue up the middle at center looking forward. The Rangers elected to trade center Vincent Trocheck, knowing this, with a package that included getting back former first-round pick Cole Beaudoin.
Of all of the young players, Beaudoin’s development as a center is extremely important for the franchise. Both Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller aren’t getting any younger, and Beaudoin is someone that they hope can be a middle-six center for them.
However, while he will continue to develop, the Rangers now have a major problem on their hands. Noah Laba has been moved to the fourth line, with the young center having a tough start to the season.
With no other options, it is Cuylle who is now being asked to play up the middle. This showcases a major roster problem for the team, asking their winger to move over to a position he isn’t familiar with.
Overall, while Cuylle is a talented player and won’t shy away from the challenge, the franchise needs to get some help up the middle both for the short-term and the long-term. The center spot is one of the most important on the ice, and the Rangers not having enough talent there is a problem.
Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20