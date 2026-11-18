The New York Rangers have been playing some excellent hockey recently, riding a three-game winning streak and being victorious in six out of their last seven games.

A key to their success during this stretch, and throughout the entirety of the season, has been their performance on the penalty kill. Head coach Mike Sullivan has created a structure to help compensate for the loss of star goalie Igor Shesterkin, giving a little more support to his netminding duo of Dylan Garand and Joonas Korpisalo.

It has paid dividends, with the Rangers having the most elite penalty kill unit in the NHL this season. This was an area the team was average in last season, leading to some underwhelming results on the ice.

In 2025-26, New York had a penalty kill rate of 79.92%, which was 15th in the League. This season, the Rangers have shown incredible improvement, turning into the best team in the NHL when having to kill off penalties.

Rangers penalty kill is best in the NHL

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after an 8-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their most recent opponent, the Montreal Canadiens, went 0-for-4 on the power play, including two in the third period when they pulled the goalie and created a 6-on-4 opportunity. The defense stepped up, with Korpisalo making a few stellar saves in net.

Per NHL.com, that was the 15th time this season New York has registered a perfect kill, which is when a team doesn’t allow a power play goal to be scored against it. That total is tied for the most in the NHL.

This season, the Rangers now own a penalty kill rate of 89.71%, which is the best mark in the League entering play on Nov. 18. The Dallas Stars are right on their tail with a penalty kill rate of 89.19%. The Stars have allowed eight goals on 74 power plays against, while New York has allowed only seven power play goals in 68 opportunities against.

Arguably the most impressive part about the Rangers’ penalty kill unit this season is how dangerous they are offensively. With as many two-way forwards as the team has, with Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller and Will Cuylle all being key parts of the power play and penalty kill units, opponents have to be careful of New York flipping the ice and creating scoring chances for itself shorthanded.

Short-side Cools for the shorty 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/YXeEhJliLB — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 17, 2026

That is what happened against the Canadiens, when Cuylle scored a shorthanded goal in the second period to break a 1-1 tie. It was his second goal of the game and second shorthanded goal of the campaign.

On the season, the Rangers now have four shorthanded goals, which ties them with the Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks for the most in the NHL.

Whatever changes Sullivan made to the lineups and game plan are paying off. Now, if only he could start generating that same success on the power play, then New York would have the best special teams units in the NHL overall.

Alas, their success killing off penalties is more than making up for the lack of success generated thus far on the power play.