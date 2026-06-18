NY Rangers Land Intriguing Center Prospect With 26th Pick in NHL Mock Draft
With the NHL Draft getting closer and closer, the New York Rangers will be preparing for an important couple of days next week. Starting out with the first round, they will have two picks in the first round as of now and will be seeking to add some help.
Following a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference and the team having the third-worst record overall, the Rangers are clearly a team that is in need of some help. New York has been retooling, but this feels like it might be a bit closer to a rebuild.
While the team does still have some good veteran talent on the roster, a lot of help is needed. The Rangers have done a strong job of creating cap space for this summer, but the free agency class isn’t overly strong, and New York might be better off not handing out long-term contracts.
Even though the Rangers might not be able to make the major splashes they desire to turn things around quickly, being armed with two first-round picks can help the team for many years to come. While the fifth pick can land them an impact player, the 26th selection can also be important.
In a recent mock draft from The Athletic (subscription required), the Rangers addressed their need up the middle with an appealing center prospect in Jack Hextall with the 26th pick.
Hextall Fills Organizational Need
With the Rangers expected to take a defenseman with the fifth overall pick, the team must address an area of need with the 26th selection. When looking at the overall depth of the franchise, the team could really use some help up the middle.
That need will likely only be increased when the team likely trades Vincent Trocheck this summer, but helping the prospect pool will be key. New York would love to land Caleb Malhotra in the top five, but it would be a massive shock if he falls past three.
For New York, similarly to how they will have some options to choose from on defense with the fifth overall pick, so too will they have options at 26 when it comes to adding a center.
Hextall is an appealing young prospect who could help the Rangers up the middle with a decent shot and the ability to be a playmaker. While he might not be a towering force up the middle like New York tends to prefer, he is going to be a strong option to consider at 26.