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NY Rangers Lauded for Acquisition of Veteran Defenseman

The addition of a veteran defenseman was one of the best moves the New York Rangers made this offseason.

Kenneth Teape

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after an 8-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after an 8-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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The New York Rangers had a lot of work to do with their roster this offseason, as several positions needed significant upgrades.

There aren’t many positives that could be taken from the 2025-26 campaign, which resulted in a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference for the Rangers. Talent was needed virtually everywhere, but their depth at the blueline was arguably the biggest need.

Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov are an excellent pairing atop the depth chart. The problem was, everything behind them was shaky, which was on full display when Fox was injured and Braden Schneider was thrust into a top-line role alongside Gavrikov.

The results were disastrous, which made adding some defensemen important this offseason. Team president and general manager Chris Drury was able to address the weakness, acquiring Marcus Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks.

Landing Marcus Pettersson was one of best Rangers moves of offseason

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Marcus Pettersson on ice.
Apr 11, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Marcus Pettersson (29) during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While some people will argue parting ways with a 2030 first-round pick, given the current state of the franchise, is a bad move, Pettersson addresses a glaring need on the roster. He stabilizes the depth chart behind Fox and Gavrikov, bringing vast experience as a top-four defenseman.

A scout who spoke to Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) thought acquiring Pettersson was the best move New York made this offseason.

“You need that element on the left side there on the PK,” the scout said. “I think he’s a real shutdown guy.”

His transition to the Rangers should be a relatively easy one, too. Normally, when a player is acquired, there is a sizable learning curve that is needed to get to know new teammates and a new coaching staff.

Marcus Pettersson in great spot to bounce back on ice

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Marcus Pettersson (29) makes a pass.
Jan 25, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Marcus Pettersson (29) makes a pass against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The latter, Pettersson has already accomplished. New York head coach Mike Sullivan was leading the Pittsburgh Penguins during the entire tenure Pettersson spent playing with the black and gold.

Coming back into a system he knows well and has thrived in previously, while playing for a head coach that trusts him, is a recipe for success. A bounce-back campaign is certainly within reach for the 30-year-old who recorded only 18 points this past season.

That is the lowest point total in a single campaign for Pettersson outside of his debut in 2017-18 when he played only 22 games, and the COVID-19-impacted 2020-21 campaign in which he played in only 47 games.

Expected to be paired with Sean Durzi, another offseason trade acquisition, Pettersson is in a great spot with the Rangers. He should play No. 2 pairing minutes and be a top option for Sullivan on the penalty kill.

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Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

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