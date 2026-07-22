NY Rangers Lauded for Acquisition of Veteran Defenseman
The New York Rangers had a lot of work to do with their roster this offseason, as several positions needed significant upgrades.
There aren’t many positives that could be taken from the 2025-26 campaign, which resulted in a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference for the Rangers. Talent was needed virtually everywhere, but their depth at the blueline was arguably the biggest need.
Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov are an excellent pairing atop the depth chart. The problem was, everything behind them was shaky, which was on full display when Fox was injured and Braden Schneider was thrust into a top-line role alongside Gavrikov.
The results were disastrous, which made adding some defensemen important this offseason. Team president and general manager Chris Drury was able to address the weakness, acquiring Marcus Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks.
Landing Marcus Pettersson was one of best Rangers moves of offseason
While some people will argue parting ways with a 2030 first-round pick, given the current state of the franchise, is a bad move, Pettersson addresses a glaring need on the roster. He stabilizes the depth chart behind Fox and Gavrikov, bringing vast experience as a top-four defenseman.
A scout who spoke to Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) thought acquiring Pettersson was the best move New York made this offseason.
“You need that element on the left side there on the PK,” the scout said. “I think he’s a real shutdown guy.”
His transition to the Rangers should be a relatively easy one, too. Normally, when a player is acquired, there is a sizable learning curve that is needed to get to know new teammates and a new coaching staff.
Marcus Pettersson in great spot to bounce back on ice
The latter, Pettersson has already accomplished. New York head coach Mike Sullivan was leading the Pittsburgh Penguins during the entire tenure Pettersson spent playing with the black and gold.
Coming back into a system he knows well and has thrived in previously, while playing for a head coach that trusts him, is a recipe for success. A bounce-back campaign is certainly within reach for the 30-year-old who recorded only 18 points this past season.
That is the lowest point total in a single campaign for Pettersson outside of his debut in 2017-18 when he played only 22 games, and the COVID-19-impacted 2020-21 campaign in which he played in only 47 games.
Expected to be paired with Sean Durzi, another offseason trade acquisition, Pettersson is in a great spot with the Rangers. He should play No. 2 pairing minutes and be a top option for Sullivan on the penalty kill.