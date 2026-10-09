NY Rangers Look To Keep up Historic Start Against Capitals

The New York Rangers are off to one of the most dominant starts in franchise history despite an ugly season-opening loss to the Boston Bruins.

In their first game of the season on the road, the Rangers lost 3-0, a disappointing outcome after finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference last year. But since that game, they have looked like one of the best teams in the NHL.

Entering their game against the Washington Capitals, New York is on a four-game winning streak, which is the longest in the League. They have beaten the Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings, Utah Mammoth and New York Islanders, all by multiple goals.

Per NHL.com, this is only the 10th time in franchise history that they have won four out of their first five games. Alas, that doesn’t automatically mean the season will be a success, because this is the second time in three years they have achieved that feat, but they haven’t made the postseason since 2024.

Rangers have been dominant to start the season

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after an 8-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A major contributing factor to their success has been playing better to start games. Last season, first-period woes led to having to climb out of early holes. More often than not, the Rangers were unable to do so, leading to some ugly results.

Thus far this season, they have yet to allow a goal in the first period. This is the longest such streak for a New York team since 1939, as they are receiving spectacular goalie play from Igor Shesterkin and Dylan Garand, and the defensive scheme in front of them is being executed perfectly.

Not only are the Rangers dominating in the first period, but they are sustaining that level of performance throughout the entire game. Through 15 periods of action this season, they have been tied or ahead at the end of 14 of them; the only one they weren’t was the third period against the Bruins.

Friday night in our Nation's Capital



📍: Washington, D.C.

⏰: 7:00pm

📺: @msgnetworks pic.twitter.com/GrVQEDo97K — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 9, 2026

Even in that disappointing third period against Boston, New York did enter it tied before giving up three goals. That means they haven't trailed entering any of their 15 periods of play this season, the third-longest streak in franchise history to begin a campaign.

At a minimum, the Rangers will tie the second-place mark of 16 consecutive, set in the 1973-74 season, when the puck drops against the Capitals to start the first period. They have a chance to break the record of 17, set in 1929-30, if they can be tied or ahead after the first and second intermissions.

Will they break the record tonight? Tune in for the first puck drop at 7 p.m. ET on MSG Networks.