NY Rangers Made Concerted Effort To Improve One Key Area

There were a lot of changes that the New York Rangers wanted to make to their roster this offseason.

They sought a top-six forward upgrade and checked that off by acquiring Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights. Depth was needed along the blueline, and that was accomplished using the No. 5 pick on Alberts Smits and acquiring Marcus Pettersson and Sean Durzi in trades with the Vancouver Canucks and Utah Mammoth.

Overall, the talent has been upgraded in a major way. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen were also signed in free agency, along with center Joe Veleno to round out the lineup up front. This team looks a lot more dangerous on paper than entering the season during the 2025-26 campaign.

Along with the talent upgrade, there was one specific skill head coach Mike Sullivan wanted to see more of: speed. It is something there should be a lot more of this season with a few of the additions the team made, along with internal developments from players.

Rangers have greatly improved team speed

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Noah Laba (42) skates against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We’ve added foot speed — physical foot speed — that should translate into team speed up and down our lineup,” Sullivan said, via Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “I think that that will help us. I’m encouraged to watch that moving forward.”

Veleno, who is going to start the season as the No. 4 center, will settle things down in the bottom-six. He may not provide the most upside, but he improves the team’s floor with solid two-way play.

His speed will be a real asset for the team. He was in the 90th percentile for max speed last season. Speed is going to go from a weakness to a strength for the Rangers down the middle, because Noah Laba is even faster.

Rangers bottom six full of great skaters

Nov 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Rangers right wing Jaroslav Chmelar (49) brings the puck up ice against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, as shared by Mercogliano, the No. 3 center had a max skating speed of 23.04 mph, which was in the 86th percentile. The 14 bursts of 22+ mph that Laba recorded were in the 94th percentile.

Will Cuylle, who is looking for a third consecutive 20+ goal season, is also an above-average skater in terms of speed. He was in the 61st percentile for max speed. Jaroslav Chmelar, who looks like he is heading toward starting the season in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack, ranked in the 91st percentile for max speed.

Tye Kartye, who has locked up a No. 4 line role and is likely the first player who will be given a middle-six chance if he opens up, just missed being in the top half of the league, falling short by 0.22 mph. Possessing unmatched hustle, Kartye has established himself in the New York lineup.