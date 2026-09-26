A Confident Noah Laba Is Great Asset for NY Rangers

What a difference a year makes for New York Rangers center Noah Laba.

Entering training camp in 2025, he was far from a lock to make the opening night roster. But he made the most of his opportunity, playing in all six preseason games and forcing his way into the lineup right from the start.

This year, he is locked into a spot on the opening night roster. He is the No. 3 center behind Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller, tasked with helping compensate for the loss of Vincent Trocheck, who was traded to the Utah Mammoth this past offseason.

Laba will be looking to build off a successful rookie season, in which he played 74 games. His responsibilities on the ice grew as the season moved along, becoming a prominent part of the team’s penalty kill unit as a reliable defensive player down the middle.

Noah Laba confident offensive game will come along

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Noah Laba (42) waits for a pass in front of Washington Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren (79) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That creates a strong floor for him; at a minimum, the Rangers know they can count on him to make an impact defensively. For his game to be taken to the next level, he has to unlock his offensive potential and expand on the chip-and-chase game plan he deployed so often as a rookie.

That style of play makes sense given how strong a forechecker Laba is. But his production didn’t jump off the page with 24 points, scoring nine goals and handing out 15 assists. However, he did have a plus/minus of +2, and his role will expand for the 2026-27 season. He is confident he will make the most of it.

“That was a main focal point of my game in college,” Laba said, via Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “Last year, I definitely wish I would have done more of that. But I think coming into this year, just having a little more confidence, that’s a big part of my game. I want to bring it to this level and try to take the puck through the neutral zone and create time and space for my teammates.”

As a first-year player, it is understandable why Laba would take an approach considered safer when he had the puck. His opportunities weren’t as plentiful, so he didn’t want to take too big of risks as a bottom-six forward.

Noah Laba in position for breakout season

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Noah Laba (42) skates against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year, he is locked in as a middle-six skater and, given his youth, possesses legitimate upside. He will likely start the season on a line with Will Cuylle and Eeli Tolvanen, a trio that has looked good thus far in the preseason.

That group could handle a lot more of the tough defensive assignments this season, especially if Miller remains on a line with offensive-minded wingers in Pavel Dorofeyev and Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Defense will remain a key part of the game plan for Laba, but an uptick in offensive production would raise the ceiling of this team exponentially, and he is set up for a breakout campaign.