NY Rangers Not Budging on Vincent Trocheck Trade Price
The New York Rangers were very active on the trade market leading up to and during the 2026 NHL Draft.
They were reportedly in the mix for defenseman Bowen Byram, who was traded from the Buffalo Sabres to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Rangers were also deep in negotiations with the Anaheim Ducks for Mason McTavish, but he was traded to the St. Louis Blues.
While those deals didn’t come to fruition, New York did complete three trades during the 2026 NHL Draft. However, none of them included Vincent Trocheck, who has been on the trade block for months.
The veteran center was in the middle of rumors ahead of the deadline in March, with the team going as far as to scratch him from the lineup. Ultimately, no deal was reached, in part because the front office thought his market would be stronger in the summer.
Rangers not willing to budge from Vincent Trocheck asking price
While there are reportedly plenty of suitors for Trocheck, he remains with the Rangers despite the 2026 NHL Draft now being concluded. With free agency beginning on July 1, Trocheck’s no-trade list will drop from 12 teams to 10.
That will open up at least two more avenues for the Rangers to explore, but they are not going to budge off their asking price and what they believe their veteran center is worth on the trade market.
“All indications are the New York Rangers are trying to trade the 32-year-old center who has three seasons left on his contract ($5.63 million AAV), and that there is interest. The question is the return, and clearly the Rangers are not settling for less than what they believe Trocheck is worth,” wrote Dan Rosen of NHL.com.
Ahead of the trade deadline, one of the reasons New York didn’t pull the trigger on any offers was that teams weren’t willing to meet their asking price. Reportedly, that price is set at a first-round pick and one more asset/prospect.
Rangers have to remain diligent in Vincent Trocheck negotiations
Certainly not a low asking price, but within reason given what other players have been on the move for thus far this offseason. Trocheck remains a productive player on the ice as a two-way performer who is on one of the best contracts in the NHL.
With the salary cap continuing to go up, his contract will become more and more valuable with an annual average of $5.625 million. The Rangers know what kind of trade chip they have and will hold out until they get exactly what they are looking for.
There are certainly risks to waiting too long, and pressure is mounting to get a deal done to maximize the value of a soon-to-be 33-year-old center.