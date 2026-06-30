NY Rangers Might Need to Add Multiple Players in Key Area During Free Agency
The New York Rangers are getting set for free agency to kick off on July 1st, and the team will have a couple of needs to address.
During the NHL Draft, the Rangers were able to make some significant upgrades for their team, and moves that can help in the 2026-27 campaign. Firstly, the team pulled off a blockbuster deal with the Vegas Golden Knights for 25-year-old forward Pavel Dorofeyev.
As a true scorer, the talented forward fills a massive need for the team in their top six. Furthermore, they were able to lock him up to a long-term deal, giving them another building block for the future. Also, with New York not having to part ways with their fifth overall pick, the team was able to draft left-handed defenseman Alberts Smits, who appears to be one of the most NHL-ready prospects in the league.
Now, with free agency nearly here, the team will be seeking to continue to make some upgrades and fill out the roster for next season.
Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about some of the needs for the Rangers heading into free agency, one of which being two defensemen for their second pair.
New York Needs Blue Line Upgrades
As shown by the Rangers taking five defensemen in the NHL Draft, they clearly had a focus on upgrading in that area. When taking a look at the roster, the team is really strong with a first pair of Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov.
When on the ice together last year, this pairing was one of the better ones in the league. However, Fox missed a lot of time with injury, and that played a part in the Rangers coming in last place in the Eastern Conference.
With Braden Schneider being a restricted free agent, there has been a lot of discussion about what the plan for him will be. The Rangers did recently offer him a qualifying offer, but he is a player who has seen his name mentioned quite a bit in trade rumors.
While he could certainly return and help on the right side of the second pair, another left-handed defenseman to bridge the gap until some of the young players are ready certainly seems like a need. With a lot of cap space to work with, New York will have the opportunity to improve. However, with free agency lacking a bit, it might have to be the trade market where they seek upgrades.