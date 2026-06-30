Breaking Down NY Rangers Updated Salary Cap After 2026 NHL Draft
The New York Rangers came into the 2026 NHL offseason with a good amount of cap space available to spend.
With the 2026 NHL Draft now complete, the Rangers have dipped under the $8 million mark in projected salary cap space, per Harman Dayal, Sean Gentille and James Mirtle of The Athletic (subscription required).
That includes projected salaries for players who are restricted free agents, such as defenseman Braden Schneider. The team has minimal dead money deals on the books as well, with the team projected to have a salary of $89.3 million right now.
With some flexibility available for the first time in a while, team president and general manager Chris Drury got to work early in the 2026 NHL Draft, acquiring the rights to Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights. The two sides quickly worked out a long-term extension worth $11 million annually, which took up a large chunk of the team’s available cap space.
Rangers projected for $7.6 million in cap space
With approximately $7.6 million still available, Drury has some room to operate with. However, there is a good chance that cap space is cleared if he can find the right trade partner for Schneider or Vincent Trocheck.
Both players have been heavily involved in trade rumors this offseason. Trocheck has been on the block even longer, as he was made available ahead of the trade deadline in March, even being scratched from the lineup for one game. Ultimately, the team felt it would be best to hold onto him until the summer, when his value could be higher.
It certainly seemed like a smart decision, and interest in the veteran center is reportedly high. His contract’s annual average of $5.625 million is considered a bargain, but the asking price is not low, with a first-round pick and a young player/asset being the bar.
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres have been mentioned most prominently as suitors for Trocheck. If he were to be moved, it would be interesting to see how Drury decided to reallocate those funds back into the team.
Based on how the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft went, with Dorofeyev being acquired and Albert Smits, considered the most NHL-ready defenseman in the class, being selected No. 5 overall, this is more of a retool than a rebuild by New York.
With sights on being competitive in the Eastern Conference as soon as possible, what more could Drury have planned for the roster this summer? With free agency set to begin on July 1, the Rangers are a team to keep a close eye on with the trade chips they have at their disposal.