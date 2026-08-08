NY Rangers Need More Players With Attitude of Vincent Trocheck
It was a long time coming, but shortly after NHL free agency started this summer, the New York Rangers traded Vincent Trocheck.
The veteran center was traded to the Utah Mammoth in exchange for defenseman Sean Durzi, center prospect Cole Beaudoin and a 2027 third-round pick. Certainly not as much as the team was reportedly seeking, as a first-round pick and a prospect close to being NHL-ready was sought ahead of the deadline in March.
However, Beaudoin has some upside as a 2024 first-round pick. Durzi also solidifies the team’s second defenseman pairing along with Marcus Pettersson, who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks.
Only time will tell if this is a winning trade for the Rangers. A lot of that will depend on how Beaudoin develops and if he can become more than a bottom-six option for the team. One of the underrated parts of his development will be learning to handle the chaos of New York City, something that Trocheck embraced.
Vincent Trocheck handled emotions of New York well
“It was such a rollercoaster,” Trocheck said about his time with the franchise, via the Morning Cuppa’ Hockey podcast. “I think playing in a big market like New York is definitely not for everyone. It does take a lot of pressure and stress to deal with how much is expected from you. I think, for me, it was something I embraced and enjoyed to the fullest every year, even when we having a rough year.”
Not everyone is cut out to play in the biggest media market in the world. There are plenty of incredibly talented players across all different sports who have been acquired and crumbled under the pressure that comes with it.
It takes a special kind of person to succeed in the fashion in which Trocheck was able to throughout his tenure with the Rangers. He embraced the highs and lows, making the most of his time with the franchise.
And that is one of the things New York is going to have to replace. It is easy to plug guys into a lineup who look like they can fit alongside the pieces that are in place on paper. But, actually going out and executing under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden is a whole different animal.
Those lights didn’t faze Trocheck, who performed at a high level throughout his four seasons with the club. In 313 regular season games, he had 253 points, scoring 89 goals and handing out 164 assists.
During the postseason, he was even better. During the team’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2024, he had 20 points, which led the team and was the ninth most in the NHL, in 16 games played.
That steadiness is something the Rangers will assuredly miss in their lineup.