NY Rangers Need To Find Way To Take Pressure off Aging Core
The New York Rangers knew that changes had to be made to their roster this offseason after finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference with 77 points during the 2025-26 campaign.
A result close to that could not be repeated, so team president and general manager Chris Drury got to work making some upgrades. Pavel Dorofeyev, acquired in a trade from the Vegas Golden Knights and signed to a seven-year extension, was the headliner.
He provides the team with a top-flight goal scorer. Oliver Bjorkstrand should provide offensive punch as well. With the defensemen depth chart reinforced by the additions of Marcus Pettersson and Sean Durzi, there is a lot to like about the team moving forward this season.
However, this is not yet a team that looks ready to truly contend in the Eastern Conference. They can certainly battle for a playoff spot and maybe win a series if Igor Shesterkin catches fire, but there is one area of concern for the 2026-27 season and beyond: the aging core.
Rangers need to figure out how to supplement aging core
The top two centers in the lineup are projected to be Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller, who are both 33 years old. Vladislav Gavrikov, their big free agent addition last year, is 31. Pettersson is 30 and Shesterkin is 31.
All of those players are still capable of producing at a high level, but being counted on as the driving force behind the team is a lot to ask.
Being back in the playoff mix will certainly be welcomed with open arms by the franchise and fan base after missing the postseason the last two years. However, it is hard not to feel as if this is a bit of a letdown because only two years ago, the Rangers were making franchise history.
In the 2023-24 season, they set records with 55 wins and 114 points, winning the Presidents’ Trophy. They pushed the Florida Panthers to six games in the Eastern Conference Finals but fell short.
Rangers need young players to step up this season and beyond
Just two years later, debates are being had about whether the team is good enough to just make the postseason, let alone as a legitimate title contender. The teardown that Drury has led isn’t yielding the kind of results anyone wants, and it is fair to question the true direction of the team.
The talent has been upgraded this summer; there is no denying that. But avenues to becoming a true Stanley Cup threat are far and few between for New York right now, and the aging core is a major reason why.
To elevate to championship level, the Rangers need to cultivate players who can take pressure off that core. Gabe Perreault and Alexis Lafreniere are the best hope the team has right now at the NHL level to accomplish that feat.