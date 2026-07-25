NY Rangers' Pavel Dorofeyev Predicted to be Even Better Next Season
As the offseason rolls on for the New York Rangers, they have been one of the busiest teams in the league so far this summer. While they might not be done just yet, they have dramatically improved.
The 2025-26 campaign was certainly a forgettable one for the Rangers. The team came in last place in the Eastern Conference, and it certainly felt like the franchise hit rock bottom.
With a lot of uncertainty about the plan for the retool coming into the summer, there was certainly a bit of anxiety among Rangers fans. However, Chris Drury was able to do a good job of finding the balance between getting younger and getting better, and the outlook for the team looks much improved.
Now, coming off of two straight years in which they missed the playoffs, the goal will be to get back in the mix. If things go right, there is certainly a reason to believe that they will be able to do so.
While the team did make a ton of moves and has a lot of fresh new faces, one of the trades that they made was certainly the biggest splash for the team.
Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some bold predictions for all of the teams in the league. For the Rangers, it was that newly acquired Pavel Dorofeyev would score 40 goals in his first year with New York.
Dorofeyev Has Massive Upside
At just 25 years old, what Dorofeyev has been able to accomplish with the Vegas Golden Knights has been impressive. He has emerged as one of the best scorers in the league at a young age, and the Rangers are getting a special player.
While the young forward might never be considered a superstar in the league, he is one of the best finishers, and that fills a massive need for New York.
There is going to be an adjustment period for Dorofeyev leaving the Knights, but the Rangers do have two good veteran centers in Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller who could both set him up for success.
Coming off a 37-goal season with Vegas, there is certainly reason to believe that Dorofeyev could hit the 40-goal mark this coming year. New York has done a lot to try and improve their roster, and the addition of the talented forward was the biggest splash.
While there is still work to be done for the Rangers going forward, a 40-goal campaign for Dorofeyev would certainly increase their chances of making the playoffs.