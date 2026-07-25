New York Rangers On SI

NY Rangers' Pavel Dorofeyev Predicted to be Even Better Next Season

Will one of the new additions for the New York Rangers have a career year?

Nick Ziegler

Jun 4, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) battles for the puck against Carolina Hurricanes center Logan Stankoven (22) during the second period in game two of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
Jun 4, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) battles for the puck against Carolina Hurricanes center Logan Stankoven (22) during the second period in game two of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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As the offseason rolls on for the New York Rangers, they have been one of the busiest teams in the league so far this summer. While they might not be done just yet, they have dramatically improved. 

The 2025-26 campaign was certainly a forgettable one for the Rangers. The team came in last place in the Eastern Conference, and it certainly felt like the franchise hit rock bottom. 

With a lot of uncertainty about the plan for the retool coming into the summer, there was certainly a bit of anxiety among Rangers fans. However, Chris Drury was able to do a good job of finding the balance between getting younger and getting better, and the outlook for the team looks much improved. 

Now, coming off of two straight years in which they missed the playoffs, the goal will be to get back in the mix. If things go right, there is certainly a reason to believe that they will be able to do so. 

While the team did make a ton of moves and has a lot of fresh new faces, one of the trades that they made was certainly the biggest splash for the team. 

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some bold predictions for all of the teams in the league. For the Rangers, it was that newly acquired Pavel Dorofeyev would score 40 goals in his first year with New York. 

Dorofeyev Has Massive Upside

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev skating
Jun 14, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) reacts during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game six of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At just 25 years old, what Dorofeyev has been able to accomplish with the Vegas Golden Knights has been impressive. He has emerged as one of the best scorers in the league at a young age, and the Rangers are getting a special player. 

While the young forward might never be considered a superstar in the league, he is one of the best finishers, and that fills a massive need for New York. 

There is going to be an adjustment period for Dorofeyev leaving the Knights, but the Rangers do have two good veteran centers in Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller who could both set him up for success. 

Coming off a 37-goal season with Vegas, there is certainly reason to believe that Dorofeyev could hit the 40-goal mark this coming year. New York has done a lot to try and improve their roster, and the addition of the talented forward was the biggest splash. 

While there is still work to be done for the Rangers going forward, a 40-goal campaign for Dorofeyev would certainly increase their chances of making the playoffs. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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