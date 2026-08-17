NY Rangers New Defensemen Depth Can Be Strength for Years To Come
There was a lot that didn’t go right for the New York Rangers during the 2025-26 season, but arguably the most disappointing was how poor their production was at the blueline.
The Rangers had an elite No. 1 pairing with Adam Fox and free agent signing Vladislav Gavrikov, but the depth behind them was shaky. That became all the more apparent when Fox went down with an injury, pushing Braden Schneider into a prominent role in the top pairing.
Replacing someone of Fox’s caliber is easier said than done, but the performance of the New York defensemen fell off a cliff without their star. Schneider proved not ready for an expanded role, and Gavrikov’s effectiveness waned as well.
However, just a few months after such a tough campaign, that positional group looks like a strength for the Rangers not only at the NHL level, but throughout their organizational depth chart, and it can remain that way for years to come.
Rangers have turned defense into strength of team
Schneider is the only player who is projected to be a top-six option who isn’t under contract beyond the 2026-27 season. Fox is signed through 2029, and Gavrikov is in Year 2 of a seven-year deal as the returning top pair.
Behind them, there is a new second pairing in place. Marcus Pettersson was acquired in a trade from the Vancouver Canucks. He has previous experience playing under head coach Mike Sullivan from his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins and is signed through 2031 with an affordable $5.5 million annual cap hit.
Sean Durzi, acquired as part of the return package from the Utah Mammoth in the Vincent Trocheck trade, should pair nicely alongside Pettersson on the second unit. He is under contract through 2028.
So, for at least the next two seasons, the projected top four is going to be around. Add to that Alberts Smits, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, who just signed his entry-level contract, could be part of the NHL roster at some point this season.
Depth is plentiful for Rangers at blueline
Along with Smits, four other left-handed defensemen were selected in the 2026 NHL Draft. New York still has Matthew Robertson in the fold, and Schneider’s future remains up in the air, but he could play himself into a long-term spot on the roster.
Other young options such as Drew Fortescue, Vincent Iorio and Scott Morrow give the franchise plenty of depth options to sift through to fill out the roster.
The improvements made to this positional group in such a short period of time are an impressive feat for Chris Drury. The blueline is in good hands for years to come with this group.