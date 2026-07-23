NY Rangers Newest Star Has Temperament Coaches Love
The New York Rangers play in the biggest media market in the world, which is something that some players have not been able to handle across all different sports.
Players have come and gone, signing big contracts in New York, but not always being able to live up to the expectations. That is something the Rangers’ newest star, Pavel Dorofeyev, has the temperament and personality to overcome.
His laid-back, chill style is one that might come under scrutiny from time to time, but the most important thing to the fans is performance on the ice. There, he has thrived, scoring at least 35 goals in back-to-back seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights.
What is also going to endear him to the fan base is his willingness to do whatever the coaching staff and team need to help win games. His former coach with the Golden Knights, Bruce Cassidy, spoke very highly of how easy-going Dorofeyev is with the game plan and his assignments.
Pavel Dorofeyev has demeanor to succeed with Rangers
“He’s not a guy that’s in the coach’s office, like, ‘Hey, I need to play with this guy,'” said Cassidy, via Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “It was just, ‘I’ll play wherever, coach.'”
The former Vegas head coach also noted that Dorofeyev required “no maintenance” and whatever was asked of him, he took in stride to accomplish to the best of his abilities. There was no preferential treatment expected when it came to who he played on the ice with or what position he played.
That versatility is something that New York head coach Mike Sullivan should take full advantage of. The Rangers are going to be able to deploy Dorofeyev on either side of the ice, and he has shown a penchant for producing whether he is playing left wing or right wing.
That should also open up the possibility of getting him on the ice with the best combination of teammates to see him thrive and continue to grow. For example, Gabe Perreault is expected to be the other top-six left winger and is lauded for his playmaking ability.
Dorofeyev’s willingness to play on the right wing could open up the possibility of playing on a line with Perreault and Mika Zibanejad at points during the game. When he is on the left wing, he can be paired with Alexis Lafreniere, who is penciled in as the No. 1 right wing.
That easy-going nature and willingness to do whatever is asked of him are a coach’s dream. It is also why he has such a great chance of living up to the expectations that come along with the massive contract extension he signed.
Sullivan is going to do everything he can to get Dorofeyev in a position to succeed. If that means interchanging positions on a nightly basis, so be it. As long as the team is winning and he is scoring goals, everyone is going to be happy.