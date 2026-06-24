NY Rangers Not Expected to Trade One Young Forward This Offseason
The New York Rangers are getting set for the upcoming NHL Draft and free agency. However, it has been the trade market that has been buzzing of late around the league.
Coming into the offseason, the Rangers were a team that was expected to be aggressive. Chris Drury seemingly wanted to turn things around for the franchise quickly this summer, but that plan might have to be changed.
New York didn’t land on the preferred lists for some of the top players who have either been traded, like Brady Tkachuk, or want to be traded, like Dylan Larkin. Furthermore, the asking price for some talent has also gone through the roof.
William Eklund of the San Jose Sharks was dealt for a package featuring the ninth overall pick. Furthermore, Bowen Byram was sent for a package involving the fourth overall pick. New York has to likely use their first round picks to replenish their prospect pool and get some fresh talent into the organization. However, as the team looks toward the future, they do have one player who could play a big part in that.
Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the Rangers being unlikely to trade Alexis Lafreniere.
Lafreniere Not on the Block
With the NHL trade market being wild right now, there has been a ton of player movement leading up to the NHL Draft. Despite top 10 draft picks not being moved all that often, there has already been a deal involving the fourth overall pick and the ninth overall pick.
For the Rangers, they have a couple of desirable trade assets in Vincent Trocheck and Braden Schneider, but with the state of the team currently, listening to offers for anyone should be entertained.
This was a team that came in last place in the Eastern Conference last year, and changes clearly need to happen. However, one player who should be close to untouchable is their former first overall pick. While Lafreniere hasn’t been a star in the league, he is still just 24 years old and perhaps showed some signs of breaking out last season after the Olympic break.
Being a near point per game player down the stretch is something that the Rangers will hope he can sustain going forward, and he might be ready to live up to the expectations.
Barring an offer that is just completely too good to pass up, New York keeping Lafreniere is the right move for the team.