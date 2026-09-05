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NY Rangers Power Play Can Be Even Better This Season

The New York Rangers are going to have an edge on special teams again.

Kenneth Teape

Mar 2, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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There weren’t many things that went well for the New York Rangers during the 2025-26 season as they sank to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

However, if there was one area of that team that stood out, it was their power-play performance. Throughout the season, there were some peaks and valleys, and trading away Artemi Panarin certainly didn’t help the cause, but the Rangers were elite on special teams.

New York was fifth in the NHL with a power-play percentage of 24.65%. Despite not having a consistent offensive attack, when they went on the man advantage, the Rangers were difficult to slow down.

Heading into the 2026-27 season, that should once again be a strength for the team for one major reason: defenseman Adam Fox. Despite playing in only 55 games last season because of injury, he was one of the most productive players at his position on the power play.

Rangers elite power play can be even better this season

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) look on.
May 11, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) look on against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period in game four of the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Having Fox as the quarterback of that unit is going to lead to excellent numbers. The addition of Pavel Dorofeyev is what could really help put the team over the top and push their percentage over 25 and into the top three.

As shared by Pete Jensen of NHL.com, on the power play, Fox had an offensive zone percentage of 64.2%, which led defensemen. Dorofeyev was elite in that metric as well, with his 65.4% ranking fourth in the NHL. He has the second-most power-play goals in the NHL over the last two seasons with 33, and he can really fill up the net with 72 total goals over the last two campaigns.

Also joining them on the first power-play unit will be Mika Zibanejad, who was in the 91st percentile with 62.5%.

Fox had an offensive zone time percentage of 48.0%. That was the second-best mark for defensemen in the league, behind only Shayne Gostisbehere of the Carolina Hurricanes, who had 49.6%. When taking into account all players regardless of position, Fox was eighth. 

Rangers have the pieces to boost their offensive production

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) reacts during the third period.
Jun 14, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) reacts during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game six of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was key to the team operating in the offensive zone with regularity; now head coach Mike Sullivan just has to figure out how to turn that into more goals, which will lead to more wins.

Having Dorofeyev will certainly help. He was elite at even strength as well, with his 47.1% being in the 97th percentile. Improvements from players such as Gabe Perreault and Alexis Lafreniere, who are set for sizable top-six roles, will really elevate this offense to another level.

There are legitimate reasons to be excited about the offensive upside this New York club has entering the season with the offseason additions that were made.

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Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

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