NY Rangers Power Play Can Be Even Better This Season
There weren’t many things that went well for the New York Rangers during the 2025-26 season as they sank to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.
However, if there was one area of that team that stood out, it was their power-play performance. Throughout the season, there were some peaks and valleys, and trading away Artemi Panarin certainly didn’t help the cause, but the Rangers were elite on special teams.
New York was fifth in the NHL with a power-play percentage of 24.65%. Despite not having a consistent offensive attack, when they went on the man advantage, the Rangers were difficult to slow down.
Heading into the 2026-27 season, that should once again be a strength for the team for one major reason: defenseman Adam Fox. Despite playing in only 55 games last season because of injury, he was one of the most productive players at his position on the power play.
Rangers elite power play can be even better this season
Having Fox as the quarterback of that unit is going to lead to excellent numbers. The addition of Pavel Dorofeyev is what could really help put the team over the top and push their percentage over 25 and into the top three.
As shared by Pete Jensen of NHL.com, on the power play, Fox had an offensive zone percentage of 64.2%, which led defensemen. Dorofeyev was elite in that metric as well, with his 65.4% ranking fourth in the NHL. He has the second-most power-play goals in the NHL over the last two seasons with 33, and he can really fill up the net with 72 total goals over the last two campaigns.
Also joining them on the first power-play unit will be Mika Zibanejad, who was in the 91st percentile with 62.5%.
Fox had an offensive zone time percentage of 48.0%. That was the second-best mark for defensemen in the league, behind only Shayne Gostisbehere of the Carolina Hurricanes, who had 49.6%. When taking into account all players regardless of position, Fox was eighth.
Rangers have the pieces to boost their offensive production
He was key to the team operating in the offensive zone with regularity; now head coach Mike Sullivan just has to figure out how to turn that into more goals, which will lead to more wins.
Having Dorofeyev will certainly help. He was elite at even strength as well, with his 47.1% being in the 97th percentile. Improvements from players such as Gabe Perreault and Alexis Lafreniere, who are set for sizable top-six roles, will really elevate this offense to another level.
There are legitimate reasons to be excited about the offensive upside this New York club has entering the season with the offseason additions that were made.