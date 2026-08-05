New York Rangers On SI

Predicting What NY Rangers First Power Play Unit Will Be

The New York Rangers power play unit is going to be a strength for the team.

Kenneth Teape

Feb 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with defenseman Adam Fox (23) after scoring a goal in the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with defenseman Adam Fox (23) after scoring a goal in the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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There weren’t many positives and bright spots for the New York Rangers during the 2025-26 campaign, when they finished in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Given how underwhelming the team’s overall performance was, it is easy to forget just how good the team’s power play was. The Rangers, despite their overarching inability to put the puck into the net with consistency, were great on special teams.

They finished fifth in the NHL with a power play percentage of 24.7%. That number is even more impressive when taking into consideration they traded their best weapon, Artemi Panarin, ahead of the deadline and the streakiness the team exhibited.

Even without him in the mix, this is a unit that should still thrive and be a strength for the team during the 2026-27 campaign. A big reason for that is the addition of Pavel Dorofeyev.

Rangers power play unit can be strength of team

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) look on.
May 11, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) look on against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period in game four of the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The team’s big offseason acquisition finished second in the NHL with 20 power-play goals last season. His deadly left-handed shot will replace Panarin on the right half wall. Having him there should make life easier for Mika Zibanejad.

He finished with 16 power-play goals last season, which was enough to finish in a tie for fifth with Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers. Even more scoring opportunities could await Zibanejad playing opposite Dorofeyev.

Both of them will benefit from sharing a power play unit with defenseman Adam Fox. He is excellent at organizing the unit and is an elite puck mover, helping get his teammates into position to score.

Despite playing in only 55 games, he still registered 24 points during the power play, scoring five goals and handing out 19 assists. He added one shorthanded assist for good measure.

Rangers have plenty of options to mix and match power play units

New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault (94) skates against the Washington Capitals.
Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault (94) skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rounding out the first power-play unit will likely be J.T. Miller and Alexis Lafrenière. As shared by Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) in a recent mailbag piece, he believes they will occupy the net-front and bumper positions, respectively.

That has the makings to be an incredibly productive group once again. Even if analysts and evaluators aren’t sold on Dorofeyev being the same kind of player who can drive offense like Panarin, this unit is going to be deadly with his shotmaking ability.

There is a lot to like about the special teams units that head coach Mike Sullivan can mix and match. Given the improved depth of the roster overall, especially with Sean Durzi capable of quarterbacking the second unit, the power play should be an area the team thrives in once again.

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Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

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