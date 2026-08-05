Predicting What NY Rangers First Power Play Unit Will Be
There weren’t many positives and bright spots for the New York Rangers during the 2025-26 campaign, when they finished in last place in the Eastern Conference.
Given how underwhelming the team’s overall performance was, it is easy to forget just how good the team’s power play was. The Rangers, despite their overarching inability to put the puck into the net with consistency, were great on special teams.
They finished fifth in the NHL with a power play percentage of 24.7%. That number is even more impressive when taking into consideration they traded their best weapon, Artemi Panarin, ahead of the deadline and the streakiness the team exhibited.
Even without him in the mix, this is a unit that should still thrive and be a strength for the team during the 2026-27 campaign. A big reason for that is the addition of Pavel Dorofeyev.
Rangers power play unit can be strength of team
The team’s big offseason acquisition finished second in the NHL with 20 power-play goals last season. His deadly left-handed shot will replace Panarin on the right half wall. Having him there should make life easier for Mika Zibanejad.
He finished with 16 power-play goals last season, which was enough to finish in a tie for fifth with Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers. Even more scoring opportunities could await Zibanejad playing opposite Dorofeyev.
Both of them will benefit from sharing a power play unit with defenseman Adam Fox. He is excellent at organizing the unit and is an elite puck mover, helping get his teammates into position to score.
Despite playing in only 55 games, he still registered 24 points during the power play, scoring five goals and handing out 19 assists. He added one shorthanded assist for good measure.
Rangers have plenty of options to mix and match power play units
Rounding out the first power-play unit will likely be J.T. Miller and Alexis Lafrenière. As shared by Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) in a recent mailbag piece, he believes they will occupy the net-front and bumper positions, respectively.
That has the makings to be an incredibly productive group once again. Even if analysts and evaluators aren’t sold on Dorofeyev being the same kind of player who can drive offense like Panarin, this unit is going to be deadly with his shotmaking ability.
There is a lot to like about the special teams units that head coach Mike Sullivan can mix and match. Given the improved depth of the roster overall, especially with Sean Durzi capable of quarterbacking the second unit, the power play should be an area the team thrives in once again.