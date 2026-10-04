NY Rangers Projected to Shake Up Foward Lines Ahead of Mammoth Game

The New York Rangers are feeling good through the first three games of the season, with the team having a 2-1 record and now winners of two straight. However, despite the success, the Rangers might be making a change to a couple of their lines.

Coming off winning back-to-back games against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings, New York has proven early on that they are a better team so far.

With the combination of Igor Shesterkin and Dylan Garand allowing just one goal in the last two games, both the goaltending and the defense for New York have been strong.

Now, with a chance to make it three straight wins, they will be facing off against a Utah Mammoth team that they made a big trade with this summer. For the Rangers, Sunday will mark the return of Vincent Trocheck to MSG for the first time. Furthermore, it will be Sean Durzi’s first time facing his former team.

While it will be an important game for those two, New York has also elected to shake up their lines a bit.

Projected Lineup Features Major Change

#NYR lines and D pairs at morning skate ahead of game vs. Mammoth⬇️



Perreault-Zibanejad-Lafrenière

Kartye-Miller-Dorofeyev

Cuylle-Laba-Tolvanen

Bjorkstrand-Veleno-Chmelař



Gavrikov-Fox

Pettersson-Durzi

Šmits-Schneider



Shesterkin

Garand — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) October 4, 2026

As the Rangers get set for their home matchup on Sunday evening against the Mammoth, the team is expected to have a different-looking lineup. Per Mollie Walker, Tye Kartye has been moved to the second line to play alongside J.T. Miller and Pavel Dorofeyev.

With Kartye moving up, it was Oliver Bjorkstrand skating on the fourth line with Joe Veleno and Jaroslav Chmelar. Considering how well the second line has played so far this season, it is a bit surprising to see the move made by Mike Sullivan.

So far this year, the trio of Bjorkstrand, Miller, and Dorofeyev has been arguably the best for the team. However, seeing what Kartye can do with this group will be interesting to watch.

Comparing both Kartye and Bjorkstrand through three games, each has one assist so far, and while the line has played well, perhaps Sullivan believes that making the switch will help result in some of the chances being converted.

Other than that switch, nothing else has changed for the Rangers. It is worth noting also that it will be Chmelar on the fourth line. This spot will continue to be fluid based on the matchup, but he has looked good so far and is expected to be playing in his third straight game.