Preview, How to Watch NY Rangers vs Washington Capitals
The New York Rangers are coming off a nice 4-1 victory against the Detroit Red Wings and will be hoping to build some momentum on Sunday with another good performance against the Washington Capitals.
With the race for the last spots in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference heating up, the Rangers have been trying to play spoiler of late. They were certainly able to accomplish that on Saturday against the Red Wings with a 4-1 victory. In that game, they were able to get some excellent performances.
In the net, Jonathan Quick was able to turn back the clock and have a great performance. The 40-year-old goalie made 31 saves and nearly got a shutout if not for a late goal.
Furthermore, 20-year-old winger Gabe Perreault was able to record the first hat-trick of his career. With the Rangers being out of contention, seeing young players perform well in the final games of the season is going to be key. That was certainly the case for Perreault on Saturday, and New York will hope it is a sign of things to come.
Now, the team will be getting set for another big game against the Capitals on Sunday night. Here’s how to watch.
Who: Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers
When: Sunday, April 5th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York
Television: ESPN
This will be the second straight game in which the Rangers will be playing on national television, following their Saturday matinee against the Red Wings on ABC. Like Detroit, the Capitals are fighting for their playoff lives late in the season. Every point counts for the team at this point, and they will undoubtedly be trying to get two against New York.
To no surprise, it is Alex Ovechkin leading the way for Washington this year. The future Hall of Famer has totaled 61 points so far with 31 goals and 30 assists. With the Capitals in desperate need of two points, they will undoubtedly be leaning on their veteran star to lead them.
Following the great start by Quick on Saturday, it should be Igor Shesterkin in the net for the second half of the back-to-back for New York. The talented goalie will be looking to finish up his season on a strong note, and this has the makings of an exciting matchup. Hopefully, the Rangers will be able to continue to perform well and play spoiler once again.