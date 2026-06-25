NY Rangers Should Pursue Trade for Flames' Young Forward
With the offseason starting up, things have certainly not been dull around the league. However, the New York Rangers have been quiet so far.
Coming into the summer, the Rangers were a team that was expected to be aggressive and try to improve. However, the way the market has set up so far, it has been likely crazier than anyone could have predicted.
There have already been two picks in the top 10 that have been traded, and multiple notable names have already been on the move. So far, it has been a bit quiet for the Rangers. They were a team that was interested in Alex Tuch, but his rights were traded to the Washington Capitals in a sign-and-trade.
As options start to dwindle, New York is going to have to get a bit savvy when it comes to trying to improve the team for next season. It’s become increasingly more likely that the Rangers aren’t going to be able to make the significant splashes needed to turn this thing around. With that being the case, the team should focus on trying to get young players that they can hopefully help develop.
According to Darren Dreger, one potential player who could be available is Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary.
Rangers Should Pursue Zary
With some time left on his contract at an affordable number under $4 million per season, he is a young player who could check some boxes for New York. As a center, he could provide the Rangers with a quality option at a position of need.
Since New York is likely to trade Vincent Trocheck this summer, adding help up the middle is going to be a need. For Zary, while he might not be a star, he is still just 24 years old and has played three years in the NHL already.
Last season, he totaled 25 points with 12 goals and 13 assists, playing a majority of the time on the fourth line. If the Rangers were to acquire him, he could be a potential option at center for the third line.
With an asking price of a second-round pick, that doesn’t seem ridiculous based on what other deals have been made so far. From an age standpoint and a positional need, Zary would make a lot of sense for the Rangers. While the team might be looking to make a bigger splash, he could be a solid option.