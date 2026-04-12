NY Rangers Star Makes Massive Jump in 2016 NHL Re-Draft
One of the reasons that the New York Rangers are in the position that they currently are, missing the playoffs for a second straight year, is that they struggled for a stretch finding talent in the NHL Draft.
That is a trend the team is hoping turns around. Optimism is high heading into the offseason in large part because of how the newest crop of youngsters has looked during their time with the Rangers over the last few weeks.
Early returns on Gabe Perreault, Adam Sykora and Noah Laba are incredibly encouraging. But, the best draft pick New York has made in the last 10 drafts is defenseman Adam Fox.
Selected in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft, No. 66 overall, the selection actually came from the Calgary Flames. It was traded for the first time to the Carolina Hurricanes on June 23, 2018, and then again to the Rangers on April 30, 2019.
Adam Fox is one of best players in 2016 NHL Draft
It was a great acquisition for New York, with Fox turning into one of the best defensemen in the league during his tenure with the squad. That is why he has moved up the board so much in a 2016 redraft done over at ESPN.
Rachel Kryshak and Greg Wyshynski partook in the exercise, each making selections in the same order based on what is known about the players 10 years later.
Wyshynski has Fox moving all the way up to being selected No. 2 overall, landing with the Winnipeg Jets. Originally, with that selection, Patrick Laine had his name called when the Jets were on the clock.
That is a decision that will drum up some debate because of how Fox has performed the last two seasons. He wasn’t nearly as impactful during the 2024-25 campaign, registering 61 points and a plus/minus of +9 in 74 games after producing 73 and a +21 the season before.
During the 2025-26 campaign, he has battled injuries, playing in only 52 games thus far. But, when he has been on the ice, he has produced at a high level with 52 points, handing out 43 assists with nine goals scored and a plus/minus of +6.
“But his stats have suffered as the Rangers have in the standings, and the stigma he carries from his 4 Nations Face-Off criticism to his Olympic snub has tarnished his shine. I still think he's an outstanding defenseman, to the point where he'd go higher than other stars from 2016. Finding a foundational player on your blue line is tough. But Fox was, and is, that player,” wrote Wyshynski.
Fox has been on fire in recent weeks, reminding anyone who may have forgotten just how good he can be. He is riding an eight-game point streak heading into the team’s game against the Dallas Starsfgabe, with 15 total points.
A threat to score 70+ points every year that he is healthy, Fox remains an elite producer and one of the biggest steals in recent NHL history.