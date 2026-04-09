NY Rangers Continue to Excel in One Area Despite Loss to Sabres
The New York Rangers came into their final game at home of the season performing very well as winners of five of their last six games. Unfortunately, against a playoff-bound Buffalo Sabres team, they were unable to come away with a final victory of the year at home.
Even though it has been a disappointing year for the Rangers, they have been playing much better of late. With a couple of wins against playoff hopefuls over the week, New York was really starting to show some signs of improvement. This campaign might have been a failure for the team as one of the worst in the league, but they haven’t given up and are trying to finish strong.
On Wednesday night, they simply ran into a very good Sabres team that is seeking to make some noise in the playoffs. In the loss, New York had a tough night defensively, and they allowed five goals, including three in the third period. While one of them was an empty netter, it was an off night for Igor Shesterkin, who has been playing well.
Even though a 5-3 loss is not ideal, especially considering they had the lead. There was one area that continues to be a positive for the team of late.
Offense and Power Play Continues to Perform Well
While scoring might have been an issue for the Rangers for a good chunk of the season, this is a unit that is performing really well of late. As some of the new faces and young players start to contribute, some of the veterans on the team have also been performing well.
Adam Fox was able to extend his point streak to eight games with an assist on a goal in the first period. In the second, he was able to record his ninth goal of the year on the power play.
While the star defenseman performed well for the Rangers, so did their young forward Alexis Lafreniere. The former top pick has been playing better of late with the offense thriving for New York, and he was able to score two goals.
Seeing the offense continuing their good play of late is certainly encouraging for next year, and it was another two power play goals for the unit. While it was disappointing that the offense didn’t perform well most of the year, they have found their groove for an extended period of time now.
As the offseason approaches, the team figures to be looking to add some more offensive firepower. However, there are encouraging signs that the team might not be too far off from being a contender once again. Even though they couldn't get the win on Wendesday, New York is undoubtedbly playing better hockey of late.