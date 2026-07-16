NY Rangers Star Surprisingly Not Predicted To Make US All-Stars
If the New York Rangers have any players fortunate enough to make the 2027 NHL All-Star Game, they won’t have to travel far to participate in the festivities.
Their rivals, the New York Islanders, are hosting the event at UBS Arena this upcoming season, and there is going to be a wrinkle in how things are done. The skills competition is going to feature up-and-coming stars, with players 25 years of age or younger taking part.
The game itself is also going to be different. A three-on-three, five-team, round-robin exhibition is going to be held, highlighting players from around the world. The five teams are going to be representatives from four countries, Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States, with a World Team representing any other country.
All the teams will be made up of 11 players: nine skaters and two goalies. Fans are going to select from 30 players, picked by the NHL and NHLPA, for each squad to select who will be participating.
Adam Fox not predicted to make All-Star Team
Early predictions are being shared for who will make the teams, and a Rangers star is absent from the United States team. Arguably New York’s best player, defenseman Adam Fox is not amongst the 11 players whom senior writer Dan Rosen, senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale and deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman of NHL.com have predicted who will make the team.
New York has only five players on its roster right now who hail from the United States. Fox certainly has the best chance amongst them to be an All-Star, followed by veteran J.T. Miller, who is returning to his preferred spot in the lineup and will be looking to bounce back in 2026-27.
The other three are center Noah Laba and defensemen Marc Del Gazio and Drew Fortescue, both of whom aren’t likely to make the NHL roster out of training camp but could be called upon during the season.
There is a lot of great talent to be chosen from for the United States team. Out of the nine skaters who have been predicted to make the team, eight of them are from Team USA, which won the gold medal at the 2026 Olympics.
Many people were surprised that Fox wasn’t a member of that team, and the same question would be raised if he wasn’t selected for the United States team in the 2027 NHL All-Star Game, especially if he is healthy.
When on the ice, Fox remains one of the most productive defensemen in the league. He is a near point-per-game player in his career, the kind of puck-moving, offensive hub that teams would love to have, especially from the right side of the ice.
He has made two All-Star games in his career, and based on early predictions, is going to have to provide some stellar production to make that three.