Joining NY Rangers Is Dream Come True for Free Agent Signing
The New York Rangers have made a ton of additions to their organizational pipeline this offseason, raising the team’s floor for the 2026-27 season while also improving their long-term outlook.
However, there may not be a player who is more excited about joining the organization than Marc Del Gaizo. He agreed to a two-year, two-way contract with the Rangers in free agency, which is a dream come true moment.
The contract is worth $1.75 million in total, carrying a cap hit of $875,000 per year. His earnings will depend on where he is playing, as his NHL salary will be $850,000 in Year 1 and $900,000 in Year 2. If he is in the minor leagues, he will earn $500,000 in Year 1 and $550,000 in Year 2.
From Basking Ridge, New Jersey, Del Gaizo is living out something that plenty of kids have dreamed of. A New York fan growing up, he now gets to suit up with the Blueshirts organization, something he is thrilled about.
Marc Del Gaizo loves being with Rangers
He will have his work cut out for him to make the NHL roster in a revamped defenseman depth chart. The Rangers already have one of the best pairings in the league with Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov and completely changed the pairings behind them.
Marcus Pettersson was acquired in a trade from the Vancouver Canucks, reuniting with head coach Mike Sullivan, who coached him with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He is a legitimate top-four option along with Chris Durzi. He was acquired, along with prospect Cole Beaudoin and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, from the Utah Mammoth in the Vincent Trocheck deal.
The No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft was used on left-handed defenseman Albert Smits. New York won’t have to rush him to the NHL with how much more depth was added to the squad. Smits was one of five left-handed defenseman selected in the draft.
Braden Schneider remains on the roster along with Urho Vaakanainen and Drew Fortescue, who made a great first impression during his debut in the 2025-26 campaign.
Del Gaizo will be facing an uphill battle for NHL minutes, but he will provide the team with excellent depth with the Hartford Wolf Pack at the very least. Signing him to a two-year deal insinuates that the team does value him as someone who can help within the organization.
He wasn’t able to crack the defensemen group with the Montreal Canadiens during the 2025-26 season, but he did play with the Nashville Predators for 46 games during the 204-25 campaign. Nine points were recorded, as he lit the lamp twice and handed out seven assists.