NY Rangers Surprisingly Haven't Engaged in Contract Talks With Restricted Free Agent
Coming off a very disappointing season, the retool for the New York Rangers is continuing, and the team will be hoping for a strong offseason.
With it being the second straight year in which the Rangers have missed the playoffs, the pressure is on for the team to improve this summer. New York always has high expectations, and this offseason, the fans will be expecting to see some improvements and a sign that things are heading in the right direction.
It is not going to be easy for the Rangers to acquire a star this summer, with free agency lacking. However, they should be able to improve their depth across their lines and on defense as well. While adding a scorer for the top six would be the ideal goal, New York might have a hard time addressing that need.
The Rangers still appear to be a couple of pieces away from being a contender, but they are also looking to replenish a prospect pool that has been lacking. In order to do that, that could mean some players from the team could be dealt. One player who has been mentioned as a possibility is a restricted free agent of theirs.
Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote that the Rangers have yet to start negotiations with restricted free agent Braden Schneider.
New York Could Deal Schneider
With the team not engaging in contract talks yet, that could be an early indication that they will be looking to shop him this offseason. While he is still a young player and there is some potential for him to continue to develop, the Rangers are looking for a bit more from the position.
Schneider saw his role increase this season, especially when Adam Fox missed some time because of injury. Unfortunately, he underperformed when the team asked more of him, and that is never a good thing. It appears that he is going to be best-suited as a second-line defenseman, and that is fine. However, with a new contract coming, New York might rather spend that money elsewhere.
As the team continues to retool, Schneider will be joining Vincent Trocheck as one of the most likely players that they might move at the deadline. Based on what the team seems to be looking for from their defenseman, Schneider doesn’t seem to be the best fit anymore. However, he is a strong player still on the blue line and should have a number of suitors if the Rangers do elect to move him.