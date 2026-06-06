Sabres Free Agent Could Be Excellent Depth Option for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers are coming into the offseason with a plethora of needs. While most of the attention will go to helping the top six, there are some other areas of need.
As the Rangers try to bounce back from a terrible season, the team will be looking to make some upgrades this summer. New York will have two picks in the first round, and that will help present the team with the opportunity to land some young talent. The prospect pool for the Rangers has been lacking, and getting help in this area will be good.
Furthermore, the team also has a plethora of cap space to use in free agency. With nearly $30 million, New York is positioned to make some major moves if they choose to. However, this class isn’t the strongest, and their ability to land a star player in free agency might not present itself.
If the Rangers elect to pass on some of the big targets like Alex Tuch, they will still have areas that they need to address. After the season concluded, both Mike Sullivan and Chris Drury highlighted the need for a puck-moving defenseman on the left side and also some help for their bottom six. One option who could be a great one for the bottom six is Buffalo Sabres forward Beck Malenstyn.
Malenstyn Could Help Bottom Six
Even though the number one priority for the team should be to get some help in the scoring department and improve their top six, having good depth is important as well. This is where a player like Malenstyn could come in handy, and he was a significant part of the Sabres success.
The 28-year-old might have only totaled 14 points with seven goals and seven assists, but he had 282 hits this season. As a very physical player, Malenstyn could be a great option to help improve the depth of the team and help them improve in that area of the game. Since he wouldn’t be a top-six option, the Rangers would be able to land him for an affordable number, and he could carve out a nice role.
Overall, New York is going to have options to get better this offseason. Whether it be in free agency or the trade market, the team can improve. However, they have to be mindful of where they are in terms of being a contender and not doing anything crazy.