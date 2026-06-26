NY Rangers Young Bottom-Six Forward Drawing Trade Interest
With just a few hours until the 2026 NHL Draft gets underway, the New York Rangers are involved in a ton of trade rumors.
They are reportedly one of the last two teams in the mix for Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish. Teams are showing plenty of interest in their veteran center, Vincent Trocheck, and defenseman Braden Schneider.
It feels as if it is a matter of when, not if, those two players are on the move as team president and general manager Chris Drury looks to reshape the team more in the vision of what he believes to be a successful squad.
However, another potential trade chip is emerging. As shared by Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required), Brett Berard is someone to keep an eye on because he seeks a “change of scenery” this offseason.
Brett Berard drawing trade interest
However, his agent, Brian Bartlett, spoke to The Athletic writers and made it clear that his client has not made a trade request to the Rangers. But, based on the reporting being done, he would be open to a move should the opportunity present itself.
“He wouldn’t bring in a sizable return…but getting back something would beat losing him for nothing if he is claimed on waivers. There are teams interested in him,” per The Athletic.
Only 23 years old, it should come as no surprise that there are teams around the league who are willing to take a shot on Berard. As noted, the return won’t be significant given his level of production thus far in the NHL, but even if New York can get back a late-round pick, it would be a worthwhile move.
Since he is no longer waiver-exempt, and finding his way onto the Rangers’ roster will be a challenge, the front office should be seeking out a trade partner. He is relatively far down the organization’s depth chart, and even more obstacles could be in his way after the 2026 NHL Draft, where New York has 11 selections.
Change of scenery would do Brett Berard good
A fifth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, a change of scenery would do well for Berard. There isn’t a clear path to bottom-six minutes on the Rangers roster, given how many players they already have who fit that archetype.
He didn’t make an appearance with the NHL team after Jan. 29, which speaks volumes about his spot in the pecking order. After playing in 35 games during the 2024-25 campaign, he was active for only 13 this past season and didn’t register a point.