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NY Rangers Young Bottom-Six Forward Drawing Trade Interest

Teams around the league are showing interest in a New York Rangers young bottom-six forward.

Kenneth Teape

May 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers fans wave a flag and celebrate a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in game four of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
May 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers fans wave a flag and celebrate a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in game four of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
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With just a few hours until the 2026 NHL Draft gets underway, the New York Rangers are involved in a ton of trade rumors.

They are reportedly one of the last two teams in the mix for Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish. Teams are showing plenty of interest in their veteran center, Vincent Trocheck, and defenseman Braden Schneider.

It feels as if it is a matter of when, not if, those two players are on the move as team president and general manager Chris Drury looks to reshape the team more in the vision of what he believes to be a successful squad.

However, another potential trade chip is emerging. As shared by Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required), Brett Berard is someone to keep an eye on because he seeks a “change of scenery” this offseason.

Brett Berard drawing trade interest

New York Rangers left wing Brett Berard (65) warms up before a game against the Boston Bruins.
Oct 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Rangers left wing Brett Berard (65) warms up before a game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

However, his agent, Brian Bartlett, spoke to The Athletic writers and made it clear that his client has not made a trade request to the Rangers. But, based on the reporting being done, he would be open to a move should the opportunity present itself.

“He wouldn’t bring in a sizable return…but getting back something would beat losing him for nothing if he is claimed on waivers. There are teams interested in him,” per The Athletic.

Only 23 years old, it should come as no surprise that there are teams around the league who are willing to take a shot on Berard. As noted, the return won’t be significant given his level of production thus far in the NHL, but even if New York can get back a late-round pick, it would be a worthwhile move.

Since he is no longer waiver-exempt, and finding his way onto the Rangers’ roster will be a challenge, the front office should be seeking out a trade partner. He is relatively far down the organization’s depth chart, and even more obstacles could be in his way after the 2026 NHL Draft, where New York has 11 selections.

Change of scenery would do Brett Berard good

New York Rangers left wing Brett Berard (65) plays the puck.
Sep 23, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Brett Berard (65) plays the puck during the first period of a preseason game against the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A fifth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, a change of scenery would do well for Berard. There isn’t a clear path to bottom-six minutes on the Rangers roster, given how many players they already have who fit that archetype.

He didn’t make an appearance with the NHL team after Jan. 29, which speaks volumes about his spot in the pecking order. After playing in 35 games during the 2024-25 campaign, he was active for only 13 this past season and didn’t register a point.

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Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

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