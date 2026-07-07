New York Rangers On SI

NY Rangers Trade Vincent Trocheck Wisely Seen as Great Move This Offseason

The New York Rangers trading Vincent Trocheck has wisely been seen as one of the best trades this offseason.

Nick Ziegler

Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) skates against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Madison Square Garden.
Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) skates against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Madison Square Garden. / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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With the offseason starting to settle down for the New York Rangers, the team has seen a ton of change, with their roster looking very different. However, while the team made a plethora of moves, some were better than others. 

Coming off a terrible season, the Rangers had a desire to be an improved team heading into next year. This was a group that did miss Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin for stretches of the year, and that certainly contributed to their struggles. 

However, with the team finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference, there were certainly some other issues that plagued the team. Coming in the summer, New York was in a good position to get better, and that certainly appears to be the case. The Rangers have been one of the more active teams so far this offseason, and the results have been good. 

With retooling being the goal for the team, they have been able to achieve that through a number of moves. However, one in particular has been a strong one. 

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the best moves made this offseason, and for the Rangers, their decision to trade Vincent Trocheck was named one of them. 

New York Does Well in Trocheck Deal 

New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck skating
Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden. / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the summer, the veteran center of the Rangers was predicted to be one of the most likely players to be traded. At 32 years old with a very affordable contract, with the salary cap on the rise, Trocheck’s value was extremely high. 

Even though he was a good player for New York and will be missed, moving him with his value at the highest made a lot of sense. In return from the Utah Mammoth, the Rangers received a package of Sean Durzi, Cole Beaudoin, and a third-round pick. 

Durzi will provide New York with a very nice boost on the right side of their blueline and will be the second-pair defenseman on that side. Furthermore, Beaudoin is a former first-round pick and will improve the prospect pool for the Rangers. Also, with the team parting ways with some of their own draft capital, adding a third-round pick is good for the team. 

Overall, this was a strong trade for both sides and met the needs of New York. While they might have been buyers in other deals, even in this one, they didn’t take as much of a step back as expected due to the strong return. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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