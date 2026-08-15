NY Rangers Turning a New Leaf With Front Office Overhaul
A list has recently been floating around social media showcasing the New York Rangers' summer 2026 front office changes.
Per the post, there have been 12 hirings to the Rangers' staff and two departures. General Manager and President Chris Drury has clearly identified team fitness as an area for improvement — with several people being added in relation to sports performance and player development. These changes come as the Blueshirts have now missed the playoffs for two consecutive seasons.
Former fan favorites on the ice, Derick Brassard and Marc Staal, were added as Player Development Assistants in the revamped organizational roles.
Matt Price has been added as the Director of Sports Performance after having previously served as the Los Angeles Kings Director of Sports Science, with Mike Wagner also having been added as the Head of Strength and Conditioning.
Departing from the Rangers' organization were Darryl Williams (a former pro scout), in addition to Kyle Czech (previously the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach).
Tayler Davis has also been added as a Manager of Sports Nutrition. Matt Hawkey is to be the Rangers' next Manager of Sports Science.
Jonathan Quick Hiring Rounds Out Rangers' Staff Changes
Reports surfaced in late July that the Rangers had hired recently retired goaltender Jonathan Quick to return to the organization as the Director of Goaltending Development.
Quick had retired following the 2025-26 season as the NHL’s all-time winningest American goalie, culminating in 410 victories over 19 seasons. The three-time Stanley Cup Champion spent the final three seasons of his career between the pipes as the Rangers’ backup to Igor Shesterkin.
Longtime goalie coach Benoît Allair also retired this offseason after having been with the Rangers from 2004 to 2026.
"Benoît Allaire’s contributions to the Rangers over the past two decades have been immeasurable,” Drury previously said in a statement. "Whether it was teaching a Hall-of-Famer or a rookie just starting his career, Benny made everyone he worked with better. On behalf of the Rangers organization, we wish him and his wife, Lyne, all the best in retirement."
In addition to the priority being placed on developing goalies, Drury's emphasis on the previously mentioned sports performance department comes after several players missed significant time in 2025-26 due to injury.
Budding enforcer Matt Rempe, defenseman Adam Fox and goalie Igor Shesterkin also missed time — with the Blueshirts having gone 2-11-0 and allowing 4.62 goals per game when Fox and Shesterkin weren't on the ice.
Captain J.T. Miller had also missed 14 games due to injuries.
The Rangers and their new staff will open the 2026-27 slate on the road to take on the Boston Bruins on the League's upcoming opening night of Sept. 29.