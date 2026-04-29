NY Rangers' Two Young Forwards Should Only Be Traded for Superstar
The New York Rangers are preparing for an important offseason, and there will be some tough decisions to make. A lot of those decisions will be based on trying to build for the future while also trying to contend. That balance is tricky, and it will be a tall task.
As the offseason gets rolling for the Rangers, they will first look to find out where they will be drafting. With the third-highest odds for the first overall pick, the team will be hoping to land the first overall pick and have their choice of a top talent. However, they will also be guaranteed a Top 5 pick and have another one later in the first round.
While the draft can help the team for the future, they will likely have to try to improve in free agency and the trade market as well. With it being a retool, New York still might move a veteran or two that they explored trading at the deadline.
However, while the team looks to improve, adding a star could be a goal. In order to do so, it will require the team to part with some significant assets if one were to become available.
Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about a couple of young Rangers stars that would likely be untouchable unless it was a superstar.
Rangers Trying to Balance Youth and Contending
As the team tries to navigate a fine balance between contending and looking toward the future, some tough decisions will have to be made. If they want to try to turn things around as quickly as possible, adding a star will be a priority.
While it’s unknown if one will become available this winter on the trade market, the Rangers do have some appealing assets they could look to move in order to try to acquire one. At the end of the season, some of the young talent was on display and has created some optimism.
One player who appears to be untouchable is 20-year-old Gabe Perreault. Toward the end of the campaign, the former first-round pick showcased his ability to put the puck in the back of the net. While it feels like he is untouchable, another couple of players who could be used for a superstar are Will Cuylle and Noah Laba. Both of these players showed some good promise in the 2025-26 campaign, and trading them away would have to be for an impact player.
It won't be an easy decison to make for team to make, but they will undoubtebly have some tough calls like this to come for the franchise.